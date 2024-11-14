UEFA has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate under-fire referee David Coote.

A video has emerged which appears to show Coote, 42, snorting a white powder. The Sun, which published the video, said it was shot during Euro 2024 where he was officiating.

That followed the posting of another video on Monday in which Coote appears to make derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former boss Jurgen Klopp.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), immediately suspended Coote pending a full investigation when that video was posted, and says it is also taking the white powder video “very seriously.”

UEFA suspended Coote on Wednesday and has now opened an investigation into his conduct.

A statement read: “A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by the referee Mr David Coote.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”

Coote’s comments about Klopp are also being investigated by the Football Association.