Joe Gomez may only have played a half of Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton, but it’s fair to say he caught the eye at Anfield!

The Reds came from 1-0 down at home to the Seagulls on Saturday afternoon, with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah finding the net.

For a long time, it looked as though valuable points were being dropped, but Liverpool’s title-challenging mentality came to the fore.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It was Salah (7.7) who got top marks at Anfield, scoring yet another vital goal to add to his collection.

The Egyptian superstar’s winning strike was a trademark effort, smashing the ball home and causing an eruption at Anfield.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that Salah was “dangerous whenever the ball was near him,” also describing his goal as “superb.”

This Is Anfield’s James Nalton felt that it was an occasion where “you expect Liverpool’s star player to step up and win the game,” which he duly did.

Gomez (7.4) replaced the injured Ibrahima Konate (6.0) at half-time and put together a strong performance to earn the second-highest rating.

As per FotMob, the centre-back made two blocks and clearances apiece for a total of five defensive actions, while he also won all four of the duels he contested.

Meanwhile, Nalton praised Gomez for being “excellent in making blocks and necessary tackles,” not to mention forcing Bart Verbruggen into two saves at the other end.

So much to write about after that game, but the temptation to write a 1000 word eulogy to Joe Gomez is strong… — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) November 2, 2024

Gakpo (7.3) continued his good week with another goal, with Doyle feeling that his fortunate goal was deserved for the “tireless effort” he put in.

Alexis Mac Allister (5.2) had a below-par day against his former club, getting the lowest score and being called “frustrating” by GOAL’s Stephen Darwin.

Next up for Liverpool is Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield (8pm UK).