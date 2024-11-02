Liverpool 2-1 Brighton: Player Ratings

Liverpool players recovered from a poor first-half showing to claim what could be a vital win in the title race, coming from beyond to win 2-1 at a boisterous Anfield.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

Premier League (10) | Anfield

November 2, 2024

Goals: Gakpo 69’, Salah 72’; Kadioglu 14’

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7 (out of 10)

There wasn’t much he could do about the Brighton goal, even though a right-footed shot across goal from the right should favour the goalkeeper.

Ferdi Kadioglu’s shot was so precise that it went in off the far post in about the only spot Kelleher couldn’t reach it.

Made an important save to keep the game at 1-0 when Brighton were on top in the first half, bailing out his teammates who had let Brighton scythe straight through the middle of them.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Was one of a number of players who really struggled in the first half, with some sloppy passing and unconvincing challenges.

He was much better in the second, though, and much more involved, dropping central more often as Joe Gomez covered on the right.

He also defended well against Kaoru Mitoma in the second period when called upon.

Virgil van Dijk – 6

Was left stranded when Yasin Ayari sent Georginio Rutter through after Brighton bypassed Liverpool’s press.

Not much else to do beyond organisational duties, but did take out one of his teammates in Ibrahima Konate and almost did the same with Kostas Tsimikas.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Thwarted Mitoma on a couple of occasions early on and was the only Liverpool defender who looked convincing in the challenge.

Withdrawn at halftime with an injury – hopefully it is not serious.

Kostas Tsimikas – 6

The Greek was making his second Premier League start of the season a chance to show he should be first choice ahead of the struggling Andy Robertson.

He found himself up against the tricky Ferdi Kadioglu and could have been out quicker as the Turkish winger lined up the shot to open the scoring for Brighton.

Made an important block from Welbeck at a well-worked Brighton set piece.

Alexis Mac Allister – 5

Almost got Liverpool back into the game with a great header from Gakpo’s cross early in the second half.

He was in no-man’s land defensively for the Brighton goal and didn’t provide much cover for Tsimikas, just as he couldn’t for Robertson against Arsenal. Was also slow to press ahead of the chance for Rutter.

When he is able to defend in small spaces and let others do the covering, he can be Liverpool’s best midfielder, but even on the ball he wasn’t at his best in this game.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

Suffered similarly to Mac Allister defensively, in what was probably his worst game of the season in this regard.

Often second to 50-50 balls and offered no control in possession. Though, he did improve later on with the rest of the team.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Showed great work rate and covered as well as he could when the midfielders behind him were failing in their defensive duties.

Still not as effective as might be expected in attack, but did play a part in the first big chance for Salah in the second half, winning the header in the build-up.

Mohamed Salah – 8 (Man of the Match)

Emphatically scored the winning goal, taking the ball from Jones before getting a yard on his marker and firing into the far corner.

Prior to that, chances had been few and far between on his wing, but when presented with one at the beginning of the second half he failed to chip the ball over the onrushing Verbruggen.

He had another half chance in the first half but the ball eventually dribbled out of play for a goal kick.

It was the kind of game you expect Liverpool’s star player to step up and win the game, and he did.

Darwin Nunez – 8

A brilliant turn on the halfway line to create a chance for himself. Left opposition players in his wake before forcing a save from Verbruggen.

Played a clever flick to Salah to set up a great chance for the Egyptian just before the hour mark.

Caused enough of a distraction in the box among the defenders and in front of the goalkeeper to see Gakpo’s cross find the far post.

A great all-round contribution.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Looked like he might have repeated his midweek trick of cutting inside from the left and firing a shot inside the far post, but sent the effort just wide on this occasion.

The next chance he got in this area, he crossed instead, and the ball evaded everyone before settling inside that far post to level the scores for his first league goal of the season.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez (on for Konate, 46′) – 8 -Had a great chance to score just minutes after coming on, getting a free leader from a Tsimikas set-piece but firing it straight at Verbruggen. It should have been his first Liverpool goal.

Had another header from a corner saved later on, and made some excellent defensive contributions in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch.

If Konate is out for any upcoming games, Gomez looks like a more than capable replacement.

Curtis Jones (on for Mac Allister, 66′) – 8 – Offered the kind of energy lacking in the first half on both sides of the ball, and it was his run and pass that led to the goal for Salah.

Luis Diaz (on for Szoboszlai, 66′) – 7 – Came on as a second striker near Nunez which meant Brighton had a new threat to worry about. Moved to the left once Liverpool had the lead and remained a threat.

Wataru Endo (on for Nunez, 77′) – 7 – Not much chance to affect the game, but still managed to make three tackles in his short time on the pitch.

It was a sign that Slot trusts the defensive midfielder to help see out games in important moments. Given results elsewhere, this was a very important moment.

Conor Bradley (on for Salah, 90+1′) – N/A – Won a foul immediately after coming on to relieve some of the pressure in added time.

Subs not used: Jaros, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Morton

Arne Slot – 7

The first 45 minutes was probably the worst half he’s seen as Liverpool manager, and his team selection was partly responsible for that.

As soon as he made the changes in the second half, particularly the introduction of Jones in the deep midfield role, it was a different game.

With Arsenal and Man City both slipping up, it felt like a vital 45 minutes for Liverpool in this title race, and Slot was able to make the required changes, even if the start was poor.