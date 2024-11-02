➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

WORLDWIDE DELIVERY
SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo goal-scorer celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Loudest I’ve witnessed as an away fan” – LFC and Brighton fans laud Anfield atmosphere

After all the talk of Anfield’s lack of atmosphere so far this season, Liverpool’s 2-1 comeback win over Brighton showed the impact only this stadium can make.

Throughout Arne Slot‘s reign in charge so far, there has been criticism of the input of those fans who pack out Anfield week after week.

Even in the buildup to Saturday’s clash, This Is Anfield heard from one Brighton fan about his feelings on how the atmosphere has been “diluted” under Fenway Sports Group.

But the response was emphatic as Liverpool were roared on to a 2-1 victory, with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah netting to cancel out Ferdi Kadioglu’s opener and send the Reds top of the league.

It left fans of both teams impressed.

“That harked back to the old days of the ball being sucked in.”

Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments.

“I was proud of how Anfield stayed with the team. I was feeling bad about this one, to be totally honest, and was struggling to find the energy for it myself but they really made a difference here.””

Jacob in the This is Anfield comments.

“Great Anfield atmosphere today coming across my TV screen!”

Imtiaz Ismail on Facebook.

If ever anyone doubts the impact that the Anfield crowd can have, you just have to show them this game!

For so long, the ground was flat, not helped by a turgid Liverpool performance, but the players fed off the energy after Gakpo scored and it made all the difference.

When Anfield is like this it is unrivalled – it felt like a big Champions League night in the second half.

There’s a league title to be won here…

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024