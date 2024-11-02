After all the talk of Anfield’s lack of atmosphere so far this season, Liverpool’s 2-1 comeback win over Brighton showed the impact only this stadium can make.

Throughout Arne Slot‘s reign in charge so far, there has been criticism of the input of those fans who pack out Anfield week after week.

Even in the buildup to Saturday’s clash, This Is Anfield heard from one Brighton fan about his feelings on how the atmosphere has been “diluted” under Fenway Sports Group.

But the response was emphatic as Liverpool were roared on to a 2-1 victory, with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah netting to cancel out Ferdi Kadioglu’s opener and send the Reds top of the league.

It left fans of both teams impressed.

Considering it’s supposedly a myth that famous Anfield atmosphere has a funny habit of showing up when the Reds need it most! — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) November 2, 2024

Anfield came alive when it was needed again btw. When the crowd gets going like that it just feels inevitable. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) November 2, 2024

That Anfield atmosphere has sucked the ball into the back of the net twice. Unbelievable. Brighton did the one thing they shouldn’t, and that’s get the crowd riled up. — Robin Mumford (@RobinMumford17) November 2, 2024

When people talk about Liverpool’s home support at Anfield turning games I now get what they mean. One of the loudest I’ve witnessed as an away fan. — Ryan (@ryanadsett) November 2, 2024

“That harked back to the old days of the ball being sucked in.” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments.

Liverpool players and Anfield crowd feed off each other. The crowd needs to see energy on the pitch, and the players need to feel that energy in the stands. In these games, it's needed both ways. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) November 2, 2024

That was title-challenging noise at Anfield today. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 2, 2024

Anfield worked its magic. The intensity around those two goals from LFC was electric. Sensational finish from Salah pic.twitter.com/nadr1psrMy — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) November 2, 2024

The ground won us that. Fucking feral to get us to turn that around. GET IN. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) November 2, 2024

“I was proud of how Anfield stayed with the team. I was feeling bad about this one, to be totally honest, and was struggling to find the energy for it myself but they really made a difference here.”” – Jacob in the This is Anfield comments.

I love Anfield like that. Second half was fucking great — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) November 2, 2024

“Great Anfield atmosphere today coming across my TV screen!” – Imtiaz Ismail on Facebook.

Anfield atmosphere ain’t a myth Brighton fans are witnessing it’s effect — Soda (@Waynques) November 2, 2024

Liverpool won that game because Anfield had one of those mad 5 minutes where it takes on some sort of inexplicable, intangible power from….somewhere or something. Myth though init. — Carl (@Carl_M79) November 2, 2024

If ever anyone doubts the impact that the Anfield crowd can have, you just have to show them this game!

For so long, the ground was flat, not helped by a turgid Liverpool performance, but the players fed off the energy after Gakpo scored and it made all the difference.

When Anfield is like this it is unrivalled – it felt like a big Champions League night in the second half.

There’s a league title to be won here…