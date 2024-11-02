Anfield proved the difference in inspiring Liverpool to a comeback victory over Brighton, and the noise levels were not lost on Arne Slot nor Fabian Hurzeler.

How many times have we heard that the Anfield atmosphere is a myth? Too many to count!

Saturday, however, once again proved how influential Liverpool supporters can be, as they rose to the occasion to help push their team over the line in a vital 2-1 win.

“There’s no noise like the Anfield noise,” the legendary Ian St John once said, and not a truer word was spoken.

?? Darwin Nunez was all of us. Mo Salah, wow! pic.twitter.com/tQyn227Nti — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 2, 2024

After Saturday’s match, both managers made a point of mentioning the power of Anfield in their post-match press conferences.

It was Hurzeler’s first experience inside the ground, and after the match, he said: “We got maybe a little bit attracted by the atmosphere.

“These things are so important to experience and also to learn to get the results you deserve.”

Adding on how influential it was on his players, Hurzeler added: “That’s a good question, how we can solve this.

“Maybe I’ll have to call Jurgen and ask him what are the solutions for the opponent.

“I only experienced the atmosphere on the television so far, and now we experienced it on our own.

“These are the small details, being loud, creating the atmosphere and maybe a wild environment – exactly these moments [need] to stay calm and to still play out from the back.

“In the end, there were still solutions we could find, and we couldn’t find them in the second half – and then the dominance from Liverpool [was] getting bigger and bigger.”

Of course, it was not only the Brighton manager who credited Anfield for its role in the Reds’ victory, as Slot followed up by saying: “Our fans were incredible the second half.

“Our players [too], but our fans as well. The loudest crowd since I’ve been here.

“Let’s go now for Tuesday (vs. Leverkusen), where I think we will need them again.

“To make sure we play like this from the start, and the fans can help us from the start because that definitely has influence on our players and, in the end, our results.”