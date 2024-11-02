The inevitable Mohamed Salah led the rescue act as Liverpool fought back for a 2-1 win at home to Brighton, sending them back to the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

Premier League (10) | Anfield

November 1, 2024

Goals

Kadioglu 14′

Gakpo 69′ (assist – Van Dijk)

Salah 72′ (assist – Jones)

With both sides making almost wholesale changes from their meeting earlier in the week, there was a more competitive edge early on at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez led the line again after dropping to the bench for the cup, and almost opened the scoring early on after showing fantastic strength and movement to win the ball and craft a chance for himself, only stopped by Bart Verbruggen’s strong save.

It was Brighton who broke the deadlock soon after, with Ferdi Kadioglu powering in off the post after the ball broke to him just inside the penalty area.

There was a lot lacking about Liverpool’s display – not uncommon, for whatever reason, in a 3pm kickoff – with a lack of creativity showing as Brighton held firm with a solid setup.

The half ended with an unfortunate injury for Ibrahima Konate – who, making his ninth consecutive league start, broke his personal appearance record – leaving Arne Slot with a lot to consider at the break.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

Slot’s choice of replacement was Joe Gomez, a telling decision after Jarell Quansah‘s struggles in midweek, and the defender went close to scoring his first-ever goal almost immediately.

With Anfield behind them the Reds pushed for an equaliser, with Alexis Mac Allister‘s bullet header well stopped by Verbruggen and Virgil van Dijk unable to connect with a searching ball into the box.

Much-needed changes came on the usual 65-minute mark, as Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz were sent on for Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, switching to a 4-2-3-1 with Diaz as a No. 10.

2 goals in 3 minutes!

The leveller came in fortunate circumstances, with Cody Gakpo‘s cross evading everyone to beat Verbruggen, but the goal for 2-1 was pure quality, with Salah hammering into the top corner after a fantastic break led by Jones.

Gomez tested Verbruggen again late on, which would have provided a feel-good flourish, but Liverpool were left to hold firm and defend their one-goal lead for a comeback triumph.

And with Arsenal and Man City both losing, it saw the Reds establish themselves at the top of the Premier League again – already seven points clear of the Gunners.

TIA Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah

Referee: Tony Harrington

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate (Gomez 46′), Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai (Diaz 66′), Mac Allister (Jones 66′); Salah (Bradley 90+1′), Gakpo, Nunez (Endo 76′)

Subs not used: Jaros, Quansah, Robertson, Morton

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman (Gruda 76′), Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Kadioglu (Adingra 88′), Hinshelwood (Moder 88′), Ayari (Wieffer 76′), Mitoma (Ferguson 88′); Rutter, Welbeck

Subs not used: Steele, Lamptey, Baleba, Enciso

Next match: Bayer Leverkusen (H) – Champions League – Tuesday, November 5, 8pm (GMT)