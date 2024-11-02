Ibrahima Konate walked off at half-time with his arm in a makeshift sling, and Arne Slot was reluctant to give an update after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton.

For the first time in his Liverpool career, Konate started nine Premier League matches in a row, but his day was cut short thanks to an injury just before the half-time whistle.

The Frenchman fell awkwardly and had Virgil van Dijk stand on him when attempting to attack a late corner, instantly grimacing in pain before walking off the pitch holding his left arm.

It was another blow in what had been a half to forget, with Joe Gomez introduced at the start of the second half to replace the injured Konate.

Asked about the situation in his post-match press conference, Slot was very coy in his response.

“He had a lot of pain at half-time,” he said.

“So it was not only the first half that was a big disappointment, also the disappointment that he had to go out, because he’s been really good for us the whole season.”

Asked further on the extent of the injury, Slot said: “We don’t know yet, he had a lot of pain but he hasn’t been to the hospital yet and maybe it’s not even necessary to go to the hospital, I don’t know.

“It’s always difficult to judge an injury in the first hour or first 10 minutes after it happened.

“Let’s hope that he can be with us as soon as possible, because he had a big impact on our season until now.”

With two important games to come before the international break and then a hectic schedule on return, which includes games against Real Madrid and Man City, a serious injury would be a huge blow.

Slot does have Gomez and Jarell Quansah to call on, but there is a reason the Frenchman has cemented his place alongside Van Dijk at the back.

But Liverpool’s No. 2 had claims to take the title of Man of Match against Brighton after throwing himself into every challenge at both ends of the pitch.

“The good thing is that in that position I have two very good options as well with Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez,” Slot continued.

“I took Jarell off five minutes before the end in Brighton because for 20 minutes he was already stretching and I could feel and see that he was tired – which was not so strange because he hasn’t played that much.

“With 45 minutes to go I felt I had to bring someone in that is fitter than Jarell was during the week.”

Slot added: “Joe deserved the trust I gave him today, because he played outstanding in the second half.”