Liverpool’s stance on Martin Zubimendi seemingly hasn’t altered since the summer, and would “100 percent” move for him if he became available.

The Reds’ failure to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder during the summer transfer window left many frustrated, with the need for a new No. 6 seemingly evident.

Zubimendi opted to remain at Sociedad, however, and thankfully, the form of Ryan Gravenberch alongside Alexis Mac Allister has made it much less of an issue.

Speaking to This Is Anfield, Lynch explained his belief that Liverpool would still jump at the chance to sign Zubimendi.

* David Lynch was speaking exclusively with This Is Anfield. You can subscribe to David’s Substack here.

“The huge question over Zubimendi isn’t whether Liverpool like him or not,” Lynch said.

“Nothing has changed since the summer. He’s a player they identified that would’ve been perfect to come in and play this type of football.

“There hasn’t been any change of profile they are looking for, but that is something that has happened in the past, by the way.

“A lot of the background work they did on No. 6s had to be thrown out once the new manager came in.

“They were definitely looking for a different profile – more of a metronome like Zubimendi rather than one of those more physical No. 6s like [Romeo] Lavia or [Moises] Caicedo, maybe even [Aurelien] Tchouameni as well.

“They’re looking for more of a controller like Zubimendi, and while there’s no reason why Liverpool wouldn’t like him now, the huge question is if he has changed his mind from the summer, or have Real Sociedad changed their mind about wanting to keep him for the rest of the season?

“We’ve had no indication from his side that there’s been a change and he’s ready to go now, but maybe it will come in the summer.

“We know the way in which Liverpool approach transfers that they could look at this and think ‘if we can guarantee we can get him in the summer, we’ll do it then.’

“Like I say, there’s no indication yet that’s he willing to move in January, but if Liverpool do get the nod, 100 percent they’ll be back in for him.”

Is Zubimendi the perfect No.6 for Liverpool?

With Lynch mentioning that Liverpool would prefer a metronomic deep-lying midfielder over a destroyer, Zubimendi fits the bill perfectly.

The Euro 2024 winner would offer more natural defensive cover than Gravenberch and Mac Allister, who while excellent in their own right, are still more naturally attack-minded players.

Zubimendi is much more in the mould of Man City‘s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, with Spain manager Luis de la Fuente even calling him the “second-best player in the world” in his position behind his compatriot.

That highlights the calibre of player that Liverpool would be signing, whether in January or next summer, and it could help them become even more balanced and formidable.

There is reported interest from City and Arsenal, which will act as a concern, but Zubimendi would hopefully see what Arne Slot is doing and feel a move to Anfield is best for his development.

