Arne Slot has hilariously hit Jamie Carragher with a light-hearted joke regarding his post-match analysis, saying he didn’t agree with it.

It’s been a great few days for Slot, who has masterminded vital Reds wins at home to Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen.

The 46-year-old is doing an outstanding job at Liverpool, winning 14 out of 16 games, earning praise for his tactical acumen.

Speaking to Carragher on CBS Sports after the 4-0 victory over Leverkusen on Tuesday, Slot joked that he watched, and disagreed, with the Reds legend’s post-Brighton analysis:

“I saw your presentation about those two minutes [v Brighton]. Most of the time in your career you’ve been right, but in this situation maybe you weren’t informed well enough of what I like as well!” Slot remarked.

“I like the high press just as much as Jurgen liked it. I think that’s also one of the reasons why Liverpool, why Richard [Hughes] came to me, that our playing style was quite similar.

Arne Slot talks to the CBS crew!

MNF invite, Kate’s his favourite & his idol was Dennis Bergkamp! #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/BdqlvaanH4 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 5, 2024

“Where I do agree with you Jamie is, maybe with the ball, risk and reward, maybe we wait a bit longer to play the ball in behind.

“What we always want from our players is that we press them really high and that’s what we did in the moments you showed.”

What did Carragher say?

"This is not what Arne Slot wants, this is Jurgen Klopp… this is the Anfield factor!" ???@Carra23 analyses the 64 seconds between Liverpool's goals against Brighton ? pic.twitter.com/JRmJp8y6bG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 4, 2024

The analysis that Slot is referring to is Carragher’s thoughts on the 2-1 win at home to Brighton last Saturday, as Anfield inspired Liverpool in the second half.

He claimed that the atmosphere can see any manager lose control of a game, with the emotion having the potential to override any tactical instructions:

“It doesn’t matter what style or system you play, Anfield takes you on a ride and sweeps your feet away, and you cannot control that as a manager. “This is not what Arne Slot wants, this is Jurgen Klopp. We were told it was going to be more controlled. “Liverpool win it back, again everyone is flying forward – look at the bodies. This is end-to-end, this is the Anfield factor. “Again, lost the ball and six players up the other end of the pitch. Counter-attack and, again, Arne Slot doesn’t want to see this end-to-end football. “There was no thought [from Liverpool] of if we can be a bit more controlled. No, let’s go to the other end and let’s go quickly.”

Slot’s underrated personality

While Slot is clearly never going to be the larger-than-life character that Jurgen Klopp is – few are, in truth – he is likeable in his own right.

The Dutchman is increasingly coming out of his shell, displaying an underrated sense of humour, as his ‘beef’ with Carragher suggests.

It is clear that Slot respects the former Liverpoool defender’s opinion. It is interesting to hear that he watched his analysis on Monday Night Football, and isn’t afraid to admit it.

With each passing game, the more you can feel Liverpool fans warming to their head coach, not that they didn’t like him from the off, and interviews such as these will only make his popularity grow.

Results will ultimately define how Slot is perceived, but it’s hard to criticise anything he is doing currently, both on and off the pitch.

There will likely come a testing period of results this season that will put pressure on him, but he is taking everything in his stride so impressively.