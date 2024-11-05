Anfield came to life in the win over Brighton to show its true power, and Jamie Carragher knows better than most that there is little a manager can do to stop it.

Two goals in three minutes turned defeat into a vital victory for Liverpool over the weekend, with Anfield playing a significant role in the comeback – and some call it a myth!

Fabian Hurzeler conceded that “we got maybe a little bit attracted by the atmosphere,” while Arne Slot noted that it was “the loudest crowd since I’ve been here.”

The bottom line is the players feed off the crowds’ energy and Liverpool supporters feed off the energy they see on the pitch – it’s a symbiotic relationship.

Slot’s controlled style does not elicit as much reaction from the crowd, but Carragher knows that Anfield beats to its own drum when it is in the mood like it was against Brighton.

“It doesn’t matter what style or system you play, Anfield takes you on a ride and sweeps your feet away, and you cannot control that as a manager,” he told Sky Sports.

"This is not what Arne Slot wants, this is Jurgen Klopp… this is the Anfield factor!" ???@Carra23 analyses the 64 seconds between Liverpool's goals against Brighton ?

When assessing how the Reds reacted after Cody Gakpo levelled the scores on Saturday, Carragher was quick to point out that it was at odds with what Slot wants from his team, which is control.

“This is not what Arne Slot wants, this is Jurgen Klopp. We were told it was going to be more controlled,” the former Reds defender explained while showing a clip of a high press.

“Liverpool win it back, again everyone is flying forward – look at the bodies. This is end-to-end, this is the Anfield factor.

“Again, lost the ball and six players up the other end of the pitch. Counter-attack and, again, Arne Slot doesn’t want to see this end-to-end football.

“There was no thought [from Liverpool] of if we can be a bit more controlled. No, let’s go to the other end and let’s go quickly.”

The Anfield factor

Anfield needs emotion and Slot praised the influence of the crowd following the 2-1 win, quickly recognising the power the atmosphere has on results and performances.

It is a valuable lesson in striking the balance between control and tapping into the Anfield factor.

Carragher added: “It got me thinking when Liverpool are behind and then they equalise, how quickly do they put themselves in front?

“There’s been three in less than 12 months [at Anfield]. There’s something about it, the Anfield factor. We know it happens, I’ve felt it as a player.

“It’s really interesting, when Arne Slot came in there was talk of this being slightly different football to Jurgen Klopp, being more controlled.

“I’ve played for two defensive managers, Houllier and Rafa Benitez.

“It doesn’t matter what style or system you play, at times when you are manager of Liverpool Football Club, Anfield just takes you on a ride and sweeps your feet away.

“You cannot control that as a manager.”