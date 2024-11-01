Jarell Quansah endured a turbulent night against Brighton, which ended with being subbed off late, and Arne Slot was again asked to speak about his “unlucky” young defender.

Quansah started his third game of the season on Wednesday evening and was subbed off for the second time before the final whistle, with many viewing Slot’s treatment as harsh.

After the match, the Liverpool boss made sure to praise the 21-year-old, who gave the ball away in the buildup to Simon Adingra’s goal before his deflection then helped add another for Brighton.

But with another press conference ahead of Saturday’s game, Quansah was brought into focus once again as Slot was asked about how the No. 78 can build his confidence back up.

“I think Jarell played a very good game,” Slot told reporters. “The only issue he has at the moment is if he has a moment that is not perfect, it immediately leads to a goal.

“That’s what happened in this game. He was, in my opinion, unlucky.

“I know you cannot judge a player on leaving those two moments out, because they are so vital to results, but he is getting better and better, and he was already really good.

“For him, it’s that last step maybe to make, which he’s already shown in the past he can play without making these small mistakes.

“He’s in a bit of an unlucky period when it comes to if he makes a small mistake it immediately leads to a goal, but if I look at his overall performance I really liked what I saw.

“He was comfortable on the ball, also when we conceded that one it was not out of ‘I’m afraid to make a decision’, it’s just by taking initiative and these things can happen.

“I liked the way he played and, like I said, he was a bit unlucky with the second goal as well but, for me, that was not his game.

“I wouldn’t say he is not able to play in the upcoming days or weeks. He is definitely in competition with two centre-backs that are hardly making any mistakes at the moment.

“Apart from the mistakes, I think he played similar to Virgil and Ibou with a lot of confidence playing the ball out from the back and defending really well.

“For me, it was a good performance but a bit unlucky in the end.”

Quansah will inevitably have to wait to put things right as he is behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order, but Slot’s words will be welcomed by the youngster.

Liverpool have a busy schedule before and after the November international break and Quansah will be needed again, and he’ll be eager to show his manager he can take that “last step.”