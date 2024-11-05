We are still more than six months away from Adidas’ official launch, but that has not stopped a new mockup from showing us what next season’s away kit could look like.

The return of Adidas has been met with plenty of excitement among Liverpool supporters, with the reunion 13 years in the making.

We have already seen a predicted design for the 2025/26 third kit and it has the potential to be an all-time great, with the mint green look ticking every box.

And now the reliable Footy Headlines has released a mockup for the away kit, in collaboration with @lfcdzn11, which shows of what the strip could look like in reality based on leaked information:

The kit is described as “mainly off-white, officially called ‘Wonder White’,” and “combines the off-white with black and, probably, some little red.”

What you will instantly notice, though, is the badge that sits adjacent to the classic three stripes Adidas logo.

The current suggestion is that it will be a Liver Bird sat within a shield – akin to what was used in the 1950s – which has been described as a “strange crest.”

It has been ever-present when details of this particular kit have been leaked, although it would not be surprising to see that change over time, just like the current home kit.

Nike’s final home strip was anticipated to have a shield around the club crest, which was slightly raised by a YNWA design in a deeper red, but it never made it to release day.

Current suggestions, though, mean each Adidas kit will have a different crest – with a modern twist on the 1990s design anticipated for the third strip, with the home kit to retain the Liver Bird.

It is a clean-looking away kit with a mix of white, red and black – the shorts are expected to be black – but some may sense it gives off Man United vibes, which we hope will not be the case!