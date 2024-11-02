Liverpool will partner with Adidas from next season onwards, and their expected new third kit will have fans quickly falling in love if the new predicted design comes to fruition.

We have been drip-fed details about the club’s upcoming reunion with Adidas, and excitement has been growing for their first collection of Liverpool kits since 2011/12.

Kit colours and designs can often cause division among a fan base, but we may just find that the third kit is universally loved.

As per the reliable Footy Headlines, the third strip is to be mint green, officially called ‘Sea Green’, and will have the Trefoil Adidas logo and the Adidas stripes across the shoulders.

As for the badge, it is set to be “a modern twist on the early 1990s design, with the current Liverbird inside the old crest.”

And a close prediction of the third kit for next season has now been published by Footy Headlines, in collaboration with @lfcdzn11:

The collar and cuffs will be a combination of white/black/mint green stripes with the shorts and socks to match.

It is a kit that seemingly will have everything you could want, and has the potential to be an all-time classic – though Liverpool’s success on the field will heavily determine that!

The green third kit is expected to be joined by an away kit that is predominantly off-white with black shorts and red accents, while the home strip is to be a throwback to 2006/07 – just without the collar.

Adidas won the tender process for the next five-year kit cycle ahead of Nike and Puma, and the deal is to earn the club upwards of £60 million a year – though that feels a conservative figure.

The two parties reunite after a 13-year separation and their collection of kits for 2025/26 look set to please the masses – but not bank accounts!