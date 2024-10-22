Liverpool are to reunite with Adidas from next season, and the deal is predicted to earn the club more than £60 million a year.

This is to be the last season with Nike for Liverpool, with the German manufacturer to take over duties as the club’s official kit supplier from 2025/26 onwards.

It will be the third time the two parties have collaborated, having previously done so from 1985 to 1996 and then from 2006 to 2012.

Adidas won the tender process for the next five-year kit cycle ahead of Nike and Puma, with the Guardian now reporting that the deal is expected to earn more than £60 million a year.

The report states that Liverpool “believe it will bring their kit earnings into line with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea,” who earn in the region of £60m-65m from their respective deals.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce adds that “placing an exact figure on the deal is difficult because of the incentivised nature of the contract,” while includes sales and on-field performances.

When Liverpool agreed a deal for Nike to take over from New Balance as their kit supplier in 2020, the club shook hands on a lower base rate than their previous terms.

They currently earn a minimum of £30 million a season with the American manufacturers, but 20 percent royalty payments on net sales help take the deal upwards of £60 million.

UEFA’s ‘European Club Finance and Investment Landscape’ report revealed that Liverpool earned £113.1 million from kit and merchandise sales in 2022/23, which was more than any other Premier League club.

Liverpool’s association with Adidas will mark a reunion after a 13-year separation, ensuring the return of a synonymous partnership that is already leaving fans excited over the possibilities.