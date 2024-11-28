Liverpool supporters are basking in their side’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid, but what should the Reds’ starting XI against Man City be?

Arne Slot‘s men eased to a 2-0 win over the La Liga giants on Wednesday night, retaining their perfect record in the Champions League this season.

It was the latest big game in a huge run of fixtures for Liverpool, with fans truly believing that a special campaign could be on the cards.

Here, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) discuss the many positives on a great night at Anfield, as well as pick their team to face City on Sunday.

The good…

DAN: FINALLY! A 15-year wait for victory over Real Madrid ends and in some style! We were phenomenal, to a man.

Although the first half was a little too end-to-end for everyone’s liking, some of the footie we played in the opening 45 was a joy to behold.

The midfield was purring at times!

I always had the sense that Anfield was in the mood – how could it not be? – but when Bradley made Mbappe question all his life choices, the ensuing 10 minutes felt as fever pitch as it gets.

The Northern Irish Cafu was sensational. He’s gone from Player of the Year at Bolton in 2022/23 to pocketing Mbappe in the Champions League.

Honourable mentions to Jones, Ibou, Mac Allister, and of course, Kelleher.

HENRY: What a football team! This start under Slot is beyond our wildest dreams, isn’t it?

The manner in which we swatted that lot aside was so impressive, and while the team played on the emotion of the crowd, there was also so much composure and control on show.

I agree with Dan that Kelleher, Bradley and Jones were the standouts – the fact that all three are youth products performing like that against Real Madrid is very special!

Bradley’s tackle was one of the moments of the season, quite frankly.

We’re watching the best team in Europe.

The bad…

DAN: Not that it matters in the slightest, but Salah’s pen is not one I ever want to see again.

Other than that, only Ibou and Bradley on the injury front are negatives and I’m praying for positive news.

HENRY: Let’s be honest, Mo’s penalty was a stinker!

I know it’s ridiculously harsh, and his stats suggest that I’m wrong to feel this way, but I never fully trust him on pens. It often feels too hit-and-hope for my liking.

I never missed a spot-kick for my school team, so what I’m saying is I’m better than Salah!

Ibou’s injury is a major worry – can we just have one season where he and Jota are fit for the entire campaign!

What’s your starting XI against Man City?

DAN: Wow, OK!

As outstanding as Kelleher has been, if Alisson is fully fit, he plays.

If Bradley can’t make it, I would go Gomez at right-back, but if Konate is out, I’d go Gomez at centre-back.

Trent hasn’t played for weeks, so I’m not sure if there’s an abundance of sense in throwing him straight back in from the off.

But ultimately, with the way we are set right now, I’d back every member of the squad to put in a big performance.

My XI: Alisson; Bradley (if fit), Ibou (if fit), Virg, Robbo; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez.

HENRY: I’m similar to Dan, on the whole.

If Bradley is injured, it’s a blow, but we’ll get to see if this Trent fella is good enough to replace him!

I’d go with Gomez over Quansah if Ibou is out, simply because of his experience.

The midfield shouldn’t change, with Jones a narrowly superior option to Szoboszlai currently, and I would just go with Diaz over Gakpo in attack.

If Alisson is fit, I’d consider trying him at left-back, given Robbo’s preference for conceding penalties these days!