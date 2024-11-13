Liverpool’s backroom has been under constant change since the end of last season and another new face, with experience at Man City and in rugby union, has been added to the physio ranks.

The last six months has been quite the time for change at the AXA Training Centre, with Slot’s arrival leading to notable revamps across multiple departments.

Liverpool’s new coach has brought in a number of familiar faces and recruitment continues into the season, with ex-Limerick hurler David Breen arriving as a first-team rehab physio.

Breen joins the club from Premiership rugby union side Harlequins and will be familiar to Caoimhin Kelleher having worked for the Republic of Ireland men’s national side.

Definitely Liverpool's signing of the season. Fair play @Daithi_Breen ?? pic.twitter.com/32IP0EdVLK — Na Piarsaigh GAA (@NapGAA) November 12, 2024

He has also previously worked with Munster Rugby, Manchester City‘s academy, Wasps Rugby and at the Leinster Rugby academy – all as a physio in some capacity.

Na Piarsaigh, the club Breen represented in hurling, posted the news of his appointment at Liverpool on X, saying: “Davy has taken up the role of first-team physio with Liverpool and we’re all immensely proud in Na Piarsaigh today.”

Revamped fitness staff

The 39-year-old will work under head of rehab Lee Nobes and join a department that also added former Man United head of physio, Robin Sadler, earlier in the season.

Sadler started his role in September to fulfil a position that had been posted on the club’s official jobs portal in May, and he too also had experience at Man City over a 16-year period.

The addition of Breen continues the revamp behind the scenes, with Amit Pannu joining as first-team doctor, Conall Murtagh promoted to head of physical performance and lead physios Nobes and Chris Morgan appointed as heads of rehab and performance respectively.

Ruben Peeters arrived with Slot from Feyenoord as lead physical performance coach, while Chris Black arrived as lead strength and conditioning coach and Clare Farrell as the new lead performance nutritionist.

Meanwhile, Slot is also expected to welcome analyst Roderick van der Ham from Feyenoord after he officially bid farewell to the Dutch club at the start of the international break.