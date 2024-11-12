Liverpool are expected to confirm the arrival of analyst Roderick van der Ham, with the 33-year-old confirming his exit from Arne Slot‘s former club Feyenoord.

Slot brought assistants Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters with him from Feyenoord to Liverpool, but months into the job there remain gaps in his backroom.

Etienne Reijnen was denied a move from Feyenoord due to complications in gaining work permit, having served as analyst and technical advisor throughout Slot’s final season in Rotterdam.

Liverpool have taken their time in finding an alternative, but that appears to have been resolved with the imminent appointment of Van der Ham.

Dutch outlet 1908.nl reported a month ago that Van der Ham was due to join Liverpool as a video analyst, and he has now confirmed his departure from Feyenoord.

“Last week, my time at Feyenoord officially came to an end,” Van der Ham wrote on Instagram.

“A huge thank you to all my colleagues and players for the memories we made together at this fantastic club!

“With hopes of creating even more unforgettable memories, it’s time to move on!”

While his switch to Liverpool is as yet unconfirmed, that is the way things are expected to move, with Van der Ham belatedly following Slot to Merseyside.

It remains to be seen whether this ends any interest in extending the head coach’s working relationship with Reijnen, with it still possible that the club are exploring avenues to secure his work permit.

But with Van der Ham there should at least be a key role filled in the analysis team, which also includes Daniel Spearritt, Janson Moreno, James French and Joel Bonner.

Liverpool were previously advertising for a specialist set-piece coach, but their search has been paused with first-team individual development coach Aaron Briggs currently filling that role.

Van der Ham spent just over two years with Feyenoord, having previously held positions at Heracles Almelo, RKC Waalwijk, NAC Breda and the Netherlands U19s.