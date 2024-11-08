Arne Slot has big selection decisions to make in three areas of the pitch as Liverpool host Aston Villa at Anfield in the Premier League.

While good form and consistent results across all competitions bring with them obvious rewards, they also provide the head coach with dilemmas in team selection as players fight for positions.

The key starting battles lie between Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson; Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai; as well as Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Here, we assess Slot’s dilemmas and look at how Liverpool could line up.

Team news

Here are the players we know will be absent:

Diogo Jota “will be back one or two weeks after the international break,” Slot said on Friday

Federico Chiesa is also out until after the international break, while Harvey Elliott and Alisson are also still missing

Liverpool’s XI vs. Aston Villa

First, let’s look at the left-back conundrum. Tsimikas is arguably in better form than usual stalwart Robertson but there are signs that suggest the latter will start on Saturday.

Slot has picked Tsimikas for the last two matches, which could indicate Liverpool’s No. 26 will start this game to give the Greek a rest.

There also exists the train of thought that Slot will make his left-back decision based on his choice of left-winger.

So far this season, Tsimikas and Gakpo have started together six times, Robertson and Diaz eight times.

That means there have only been two matches in which the Reds have mixed the partnerships up, when Robertson and Gakpo played together against Brighton away and Chelsea at home.

This all points towards Slot looking to build partnerships in his team and suggests Robertson could play this one with Diaz.

Here are Slot’s likely selection options:

Jones keeps his place ahead of Szoboszlai

Diaz starts on the left after his hat-trick against Leverkusen

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk play their 10th consecutive Premier League match together

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Of course, this is hypothetical and Slot could well decide to start the trio of Szoboszlai, Tsimikas and Gakpo over Jones, Robertson and Diaz.

There is even a chance Slot decides to keep Darwin Nunez on the bench and play the same front three that started against Leverkusen, with Diaz through the middle flanked by Mo Salah and Gakpo.

While the coach was impressed by their showings on Tuesday, we expect Nunez to come back into the starting lineup for this league game.

Having been left out against Leverkusen, Szoboszlai returns to replace Jones

Nunez starts for a fourth consecutive time in the Premier League

Salah plays and goes after his 19th goal contribution of the campaign

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

While supporters will have their opinions over who will start, Jones particularly currying favour at the moment, Slot’s decisions will account for more than just form.

The Reds must consider fitness, upcoming international fixtures and the opposition to ensure they pick the best side to take another three points.

Whatever the case, we are in for a great night at Anfield with a crowd ready to push the team on at the top of the table.