LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool FC team news vs. Brighton – Injuries and available squad

For the second time in four days Liverpool will face Brighton, and Arne Slot will make changes to his side, although he is still without four first-team players.

The Reds have a 65-hour turnaround between games against Fabian Hurzeler’s side and have already inflicted the first defeat to progress to the League Cup quarter-finals.

Now, three Premier League points are on the line and changes are expected from both teams at Anfield – although injuries will still play their role.

Here is who Slot will be without for the 3pm (GMT) kickoff on Saturday:

Thankfully, there appears to have been no new concerns to emerge from the midweek clash, which offered a welcome boost as we saw Conor Bradley return after three games out.

The right-back, along with Jarell Quansah, trained away from the main group on Friday but that is not out of the ordinary after rare starts for the duo mere days ago.

On the eve of the match, however, Slot confirmed that Federico Chiesa is not expected to be in contention until after the November international break.

He explained: “We’re hoping he can do things again during the international break and he can join us afterwards.”

That rules the Italian out of the next three matches, at the very least, joining Alisson, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota with a similar return timeline.

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Liverpool players form a pre-match huddle before during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The same squad is expected to be available to Slot, but one can anticipate up to nine changes at Anfield as his regular first-team members return to the XI.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo are likely to be the only two retained from the cup win having been taken off with 19 minutes remaining, signalling a role on the weekend.

One win over Brighton down, now for the second!

Liverpool’s expected squad vs. Brighton

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Andy Robertson on the bench before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

