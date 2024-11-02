For the second time in four days Liverpool will face Brighton, and Arne Slot will make changes to his side, although he is still without four first-team players.

The Reds have a 65-hour turnaround between games against Fabian Hurzeler’s side and have already inflicted the first defeat to progress to the League Cup quarter-finals.

Now, three Premier League points are on the line and changes are expected from both teams at Anfield – although injuries will still play their role.

Here is who Slot will be without for the 3pm (GMT) kickoff on Saturday:

Thankfully, there appears to have been no new concerns to emerge from the midweek clash, which offered a welcome boost as we saw Conor Bradley return after three games out.

The right-back, along with Jarell Quansah, trained away from the main group on Friday but that is not out of the ordinary after rare starts for the duo mere days ago.

On the eve of the match, however, Slot confirmed that Federico Chiesa is not expected to be in contention until after the November international break.

He explained: “We’re hoping he can do things again during the international break and he can join us afterwards.”

That rules the Italian out of the next three matches, at the very least, joining Alisson, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota with a similar return timeline.

The same squad is expected to be available to Slot, but one can anticipate up to nine changes at Anfield as his regular first-team members return to the XI.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo are likely to be the only two retained from the cup win having been taken off with 19 minutes remaining, signalling a role on the weekend.

One win over Brighton down, now for the second!

Liverpool’s expected squad vs. Brighton

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo