Liverpool handed major injury boost as Alisson returns to training

Liverpool have been given a huge injury boost regarding Alisson, with the Reds’ No. 1 spotted taking an important training step on Tuesday.

The Brazilian has been absent since being forced off with a hamstring issue away to Crystal Palace on October 5.

Fortunately, Liverpool have fared impressively without Alisson between the sticks, winning six of their seven games, in all competitions.

Their only dropped points in that time came at Arsenal, with Caoimhin Kelleher stepping up admirably once more.

It now looks like Alisson is closing in on a return to action, however, having trained at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday.

Liverpool’s official website shared footage of the 32-year-old in the changing room covered in mud, suggesting that he had enjoyed a busy time of things on the outdoor pitches.

While it is unknown just how fit Alisson is, the fact that he took part in proper goalkeeping training suggests that he is close to returning to the fold.

Will Alisson start at Southampton?

Should Alisson be deemed fit enough to face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, Arne Slot will have a big decision to make.

While he is clearly first-choice, there may be a temptation to continue with Kelleher for the trip to St Mary’s.

The Irishman has been a model of consistency in the past seven matches and there is no longer any concern about him filling in.

That would allow Alisson a little more time to find optimum fitness levels, before returning to the starting lineup to face Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield next Wednesday (8pm UK).

Granted, there would be a risk element in throwing him back in for a game of such magnitude, but he is now experienced enough to make a seamless return.

Should Slot feel that Alisson is ready for the weekend, there will be few complaints, but that will likely hinge on how he fares in the next few days and if he can make a return to full contact training.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott was also spotted taking part in the full session on Tuesday alongside the likes of Joe Gomez and Mo Salah, as he works his way back from a fractured foot suffered on England under-21s duty.

Whether he will be back for the weekend action remains to be seen, but he appears to be making positive progress.