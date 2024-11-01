Liverpool face Brighton for the second time in four days on Saturday, with victory key in their pursuit of Premier League title glory.

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Premier League (10) | Anfield

November 2, 2024 | 3pm (GMT)

The Reds won 3-2 away to the Seagulls in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, booking their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Attention now turns to a Premier League meeting with Brighton this weekend, as Arne Slot‘s side look to again prove their title credentials.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

1. Second meeting in 4 days

It’s rare you face a team twice in the same week, but that’s what has happened with Liverpool and Brighton.

While progressing in the Carabao Cup was welcome for the Reds, this is a far bigger match in the grand scheme of things as second in the table meets sixth.

With Man City again setting the pace in the league, even if they aren’t at their absolute best, dropping points here would really hurt Slot’s men.

Liverpool go into the game as the overriding favourites, but that’s not to say that Brighton can’t pose a big threat.

2. Liverpool without injured key men

Slot may have been able to rest important players from the start in midweek, but there are still key absentees ahead of the weekend action.

Alisson, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota are all sidelined until after this month’s international break, acting as a big setback.

Federico Chiesa is also out for the next three games, at the very least, as his Liverpool career struggles to spring into life.

3. Brighton impressing under Hurzeler

Brighton hired Fabian Hurzeler from St. Pauli in the summer, with the 31-year-old given the daunting task of replacing Roberto De Zerbi.

The German has made a good fist of it to date, guiding his Seagulls side to sixth place in the Premier League, aided by a win at home to Man United in August.

It hasn’t necessarily been perfect for Brighton, with a 2-2 draw at home to Wolves last Saturday disappointing, but they continue to be a well-run club.

Liverpool should underestimate them at their peril.

4. Likely Liverpool XI

A number of Liverpool’s big hitters will return to the starting lineup this weekend, with Slot expected to field his strongest possible team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate should all start, while Kostas Tsimikas is expected to be preferred to Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Slot will likely decide between Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, with Alexis Mac Allister starting against his former club.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

5. How will Brighton line-up?

Brighton also made eight changes in the Carabao Cup game, so a very different lineup is to be expected at Anfield.

Influential midfielder Carlos Baleba will return at the heart of the team, as could dangerous winger Kaoru Mitoma, who was a threat from the substitutes’ bench in midweek.

Hurzeler is hopeful of having Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Matt O’Riley and Joao Pedro as options against Liverpool, while Yankuba Minteh is still an injury doubt and James Milner is ruled out.

Meanwhile, Georginio Rutter is available having been cup-tied in the week and should partner Danny Welbeck up front.

Predicted Brighton XI: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adingra, Baleba, Wieffer, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck

6. Slot shows support for Quansah

Speaking to the press on Friday, Slot stuck up for Jarell Quansah following a tough evening at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday:

“I think Jarell played a very good game. The only issue he has at the moment is if he has a moment that is not perfect, it immediately leads to a goal. “That’s what happened in this game. He was, in my opinion, unlucky. “I know you cannot judge a player on leaving those two moments out, because they are so vital to results, but he is getting better and better, and he was already really good. “For him, it’s that last step maybe to make, which he’s already shown in the past he can play without making these small mistakes.”

7. Brighton capable of surprises at Anfield

While Liverpool have largely enjoyed plenty of success at home to Brighton throughout history, the south coast side have sprung some shocks, too.

Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick helped the Seagulls draw 3-3 at Anfield back in October 2022, while the previous season, they returned south with a 2-2 draw.

Steven Alzate scored the only goal in a behind-closed-doors clash in 2020/21, so Liverpool have only actually won one of their last four league games at home to Brighton – the 2-1 triumph last season.

That should act as a word of warning to Slot’s men, with complacency needing to be avoided on Saturday.

8. Did You Know?

Konate’s availability has been a huge plus for Liverpool this season, following injury issues in the past.

If the 25-year-old starts on Sunday, he will have started nine Premier League matches in a row for Liverpool for the first time!

It is imperative that Konate continues to show this level of availability, especially with Quansah still a raw defender learning his trade.

9. Harrington takes charge

Tony Harrington has been confirmed as the referee for Saturday’s match, it is his second Reds outing of the season.

His first came at home to Bournemouth back in September, when he showed five yellow cards in total, including one to Konate.

Harrington’s assistants are Scott Ledger and Adrian Holmes, while Bobby Madley is the fourth official in danger of feeling the wrath of Slot!

Meanwhile, Chris Kavanagh is in the VAR booth.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Brighton vs. Liverpool is a 3pm (GMT) Saturday kickoff, meaning it’s part of the television blackout in the UK.

Therefore, the best place to follow the action is This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog, with Harry McMullen in the hot seat from 2.15pm.

Come on you Reds!