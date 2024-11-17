We are nearly a third of the way into the Premier League season, and although there is still a long road ahead, statistically, there have been some bright starts to life under Arne Slot.

There were plenty of unknowns when it came to Slot and how the Reds would start under his tutelage, but it has been impressive, to say the least.

Liverpool sit at the top of the table in the Premier League and Champions League, with Mohamed Salah continuing to put up impressive numbers at one end while the defence keeps the opposition at bay.

After 11 league games, we’re using the final international break of 2024 to assess who the top 10 players are so far for Liverpool using FotMob‘s data.

Unsurprisingly, Salah is the only player who is rated above an eight-out-of-10 in the Reds’ dressing room and across the Premier League, with the Egyptian earning a rating of 8.02.

It is the highest across the division having combined for 14 goals and assists, Chelsea‘s Cole Palmer is the next best (7.87), with Tottenham‘s Heung-Min Son (7.84) rounding off the top three.

It is hard to dispute Salah’s standing in the Premier League, even if plenty continue in their attempts to drag him down – his bargaining power in contract talks is only growing!

As per FotMob, Alisson is the second-best performing Red in the Premier League with a rating of 7.60, though his sample size is smaller having played just six of the 11 games so far.

It should not take away from his performances, though, having kept the third-most clean sheets (3) in the league and recorded the highest save percentage of 88.2 – the next best is Nick Pope on 79.2 percent!

Finishing up the top three is Ryan Gravenberch (7.6), who shares the same rating as Alisson after a stellar start to his season as the deepest-lying midfielder.

1. Mohamed Salah – 8.02

2. Alisson – 7.60

=2. Ryan Gravenberch – 7.60

4. Virgil van Dijk – 7.52

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7.34

6. Luis Diaz – 7.31

7. Caoimhin Kelleher – 7.22

8. Ibrahima Konate – 7.20

9. Andy Robertson – 7.07

10. Alexis Mac Allister – 7.05

There are more defensive representatives to round off the top five, with Virgil van Dijk (7.52) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.34) seeing their bright starts to the season reflected in the data.

Luis Diaz (7.31), meanwhile, appears revitalised under Slot and with the challenge of competing against Cody Gakpo, having scored five goals and set up another two to sit sixth in the list.

And few could begrudge Caoimhin Kelleher (7.22) in seventh spot, slotting into the side with ease to record a save percentage of 78.9 – which is the third-best in the topflight.

Liverpool’s goalkeeping department is in great health – aside from Alisson‘s consistent injury woes.

Ibrahima Konate (7.20), Andy Robertson (7.07) and Alexis Mac Allister (7.05) take up the final three spots in Liverpool’s top 10.

There is no doubt this list will change as the season goes on, but it is a good snapshot of the contributions across each department in a run that has just two blemishes.

Stats correct as of November 17, 2024.

