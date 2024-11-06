Luis Diaz earned a sensational overall rating after his hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, but there was surprise player in second place.

The Reds dismantled Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga champions on Tuesday night, winning 4-0 after a blistering second-half performance.

The opening 45 minutes may have been forgettable, but Diaz’s hat-trick and a Cody Gakpo header saw Anfield at its electrifying best.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Diaz (9.2) went into this season with some doubters, but it’s fair to say he has silenced them emphatically.

The Colombian bagged his first-ever hat-trick on Tuesday, excelling in a central role and taking each goal well.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that Diaz played with the “confidence of a number nine,” while GOAL’s Gill Clark described it as a “deadly showing.”

Despite attackers shining and midfielders growing into the game, it was Ibrahima Konate (8.2) who was second in the ratings.

The 25-year-old overcame a wrist issue to produce an excellent showing, with This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado lauding him for doing “absolutely everything” to “shut down” Leverkusen’s attack.

Meanwhile, FotMob pointed out that Konate made six defensive actions and seven recoveries – both the joint-most of any Liverpool player – highlighting his dominance at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah (8.1) may not have bagged his 50th Champions League goal, but he chipped in with two assists to add to his collection.

His first for Gakpo was beautiful in its execution and Doyle felt that it was the Egyptian’s “relentlessness” that ensured he got the better of Piero Hincapie.

The lowest score of the night went to Alexis Mac Allister (6.6), who did a solid job but is still well short of his best form.