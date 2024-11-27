Liverpool are aiming for their first win over Real Madrid since 2009, on a night that could see Mohamed Salah reach two milestones in European football.

After winning each of the first three meetings with Real Madrid, Liverpool have lost seven of the last eight – with the other match being drawn.

In the last eight meetings, Liverpool have scored only four times, with two of those coming in the last Anfield meeting, the 5-2 defeat in 2023.

Liverpool have been beaten by Real Madrid more times (seven) than they have by any other team in European competition and have conceded the most to them (17).

Salah aiming for 50

Mo Salah needs two goals for 50 for Liverpool in European competition.

He has scored 49 goals in his Champions League career, including qualifiers, 43 coming while with Liverpool.

Of Salah’s 12 goals this season, only one has been scored in the first half, a 29th minute penalty in the home win over Chelsea.

He has scored each of his last five Liverpool penalties and 10 of the last 11.

The No. 11 was top of the table for Champions League assists after Matchday 4, with four.

Can the Reds stay undefeated?

Liverpool are the only team in this season’s competition to win all four of their games so far.

Slot’s side are seeking to win their opening five games of a European campaign, as they did in 2005/06 and 2010/11 when they won five, and 2021/22 when they won their opening seven fixtures.

The Reds have yet to concede a goal at Anfield in the Champions League this season.

Notably, Liverpool have won all 13 games this season when scoring the game’s first goal. They’ve led in 16 of their 18 matches this season.

Tonight’s referee…

Francois Letexier (France) is overseeing the match. He has refereed Liverpool twice before, including the 1-0 win at Atlanta in the Europa League last season.

He has reffed Real Madrid three times (won two, drawn one), but never away from home. Letexier was also in charge of the Euro 24 Final.

Real need the points

After Matchday 4 of this season’s edition, Real Madrid lie in 18th place in the table with six points. Three of their four games so far have been played at home.

They could lose three of their opening five group games for the first time ever in the Champions League.

Real have lost two of their last four games, but have won the last two without conceding a goal.

Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, has faced Liverpool 13 times and he has never lost at Anfield (two wins and four draws in six visits).

Scorers This Season

Liverpool: Salah 12, Diaz 9, Gakpo 6, Jota 4, Konate 2, Nunez 3, Szoboszlai 2, Van Dijk 2, Jones 1, Mac Allister 1

Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr 12, Mbappe 9, Valverde 4, Rodrygo 3, Bellingham 2, Endrick 2, Lucas Vasquez 2, Rudiger 2, Brahim Diaz 1, Carvajal 1, Militao 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).