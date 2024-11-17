Mohamed Salah‘s future at Liverpool remains uncertain, but he is leaving no doubt over what he offers the team having been involved in 66.7 percent of all league goals this season.

In what is his eighth campaign at Liverpool, Salah has already reached double figures for goals and assists across all competitions for the seventh time at Anfield.

He has turned into quite the one-season wonder, eh?

Eleven games into the Premier League season, Salah has contributed eight goals and six assists for a combined total of 14 goal contributions.

It is the most across the division, and it accounts for 66.7 percent of Liverpool’s tally in the competition, with 21 goals scored by Arne Slot‘s side.

Luis Diaz is next best with seven goal contributions, with Diogo Jota (four) and Darwin Nunez (three) following close behind.

Liverpool’s Premier League goals: 21

21 Salah league goals and assists: 14

If we broaden the scope across all competitions, Salah has played a role in 20 of Liverpool’s 39 goals across the league, Champions League and League Cup to date.

That amounts to a contribution of 51.2 percent from the No. 11, a figure which also underlines his continued importance to the Reds’ attack.

Diaz, again, is closest to Salah in the rankings, but he has 11 goal contributions in total.

With contract discussions still ongoing, Salah is leaving no doubts over his form and trajectory, even if he is 32. These numbers are not easily replaced.

Liverpool’s total goals: 39

39 Salah’s total goals and assists: 20

Contract latest

We are all desperate for positive progress on contract talks, and the most recent update from the Athletic’s James Pearce is that “Liverpool want to keep Salah and the player is keen on staying put.”

If only it were that simple, though!

A compromise will still need to be struck on the salary, bonus structure and the length of the contract, but there is, at least, common ground to work on.

Frustration will continue to linger the longer this drags on, as it will for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk‘s deals, but Salah’s hand is only growing stronger by the day.