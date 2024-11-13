Mohamed Salah offered another example of his world-class mentality as he spoke of his ambitions for the season, and it’s exactly why Liverpool need to keep him around.

Liverpool are thriving under Arne Slot, sitting top of the Premier League and Champions League tables as we head into the hectic festive period.

Bigger tests are on the horizon, but three shadows continue to follow the club as contract renewals for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah drag on.

The Egyptian has not kept it a secret that he wants to stay at the club, but Liverpool need to show they value what he brings to the team – with his mentality towards the top of that list.

When asked about his ambitions for this season in a roundtable discussion with Alisson and Andy Robertson, Salah’s response speaks volumes of his character and mindset.

“Win it all, in my opinion. I work so hard every day,” he declared.

“I hate the idea that we are underdogs now. We have an incredible group.”

Pointing to Alisson, he said: “One of the best in the world, if not the best.” He then looked to Robertson and joked: “One of the best in the world. No, he’s not the best.

“In each position, you’re going to find players that are really one of the top three in the world. So, why we don’t win it?

“This city and this club has to always fight for everything.”

The 32-year-old gets it. He understands what it means to represent Liverpool, and the club cannot simply allow him to walk out in the summer.

Salah added: “Every day, I mean it, every day I’m in the AXA, I enjoy it a lot. Because if you look back, and you look at the players that left, I don’t know if they enjoyed it or not.

“But my time here, I’m enjoying every second of it. I just want to look back on my career and say, ‘I enjoyed everything’.

“I suffered a lot, to be fair, playing with Robbo! But really, the first thing I try to give to the group [is], ‘Ok, stay positive’.”

A banner on the Kop pre-match in the win over Aston Villa implored owners FSG to ‘pay Salah his dough’ – they need to do just that.