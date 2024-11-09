Mohamed Salah will not join the Egypt squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which serves as a major boost for Liverpool.

Salah’s fitness is of paramount importance to Liverpool – hammered home with a goal and assist in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa – particularly as backup Federico Chiesa is still sidelined through injury.

That makes his departure for international duty with Egypt an ongoing concern, with the condition of various pitches in Africa under question while opponents often take a robust approach to dealing with him.

Egypt granted Salah’s release midway through the October break owing to fears of injury playing on artificial turf in Mauritania.

And now the Egyptian FA have confirmed the 32-year-old is not part of Hossam Hassan’s squad for November clashes with Cape Verde and Botswana.

This comes with Cape Verde playing their home matches in the multi-purpose Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, which again features an artificial pitch and poses a higher risk of injury.

Egypt secured their place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with their two victories over Mauritania last month, meaning there was less need to call up a player of Salah’s profile – particularly for one game back in Egypt.

The decision means Salah will be able to take in a well-deserved break before returning early to the AXA Training Centre ahead of the trip to Southampton on November 24.

Salah’s fitness is key for Liverpool

Salah has so far scored 10 goals and laid on 10 assists in 17 games, with only Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch (both 1,350) clocking more minutes on the pitch – and only by a single minute at that.

He continues to be one of Liverpool’s most important players and keeping him fit throughout a relentless fixture list is key.

After the clash with Southampton in the Premier League, the Reds will host Real Madrid (Nov 27) and Man City (Dec 1).