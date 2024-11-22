Premier League confirm start and end dates for 2025/26 season – no winter break

The Premier League appears to have scrapped plans for any further winter breaks, with dates confirmed for the 2025/26 season continuing a new approach.

After a short trial with a staggered winter break, the English top flight has resumed normal service around the festive period and into January.

Instead of any weekends off, clubs are instead given more time between fixtures, with no gameweeks held within 60 hours of each other.

That comes with the Premier League confirming their key dates for the 2025/26 campaign: which starts on August 15/16/17, 2025 and ends on May 24, 2026.

There will be 83 clear days between the end of the current season and the start of the next – though, naturally, clubs will fill those with pre-season fixtures.

More rest time is afforded during the festive period – as with this season, when Liverpool play on December 22, 26 and 29 for three games in eight days.

No fixtures will take place on Christmas Eve, which is also the case this time around.

The 2025/26 season will be played over 33 weekends and five midweek rounds, with further commitments in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup fitted around those.

It is, in effect, exactly the same as the current season, which kicked off on the weekend of August 16/17/18 and will conclude on May 25.

The Premier League are yet to confirm when the transfer windows will open and close in 2025/26, though claims that the summer deadline will land before the season starts have been refuted.

Liverpool will hope to head into the next campaign as reigning champions, with Arne Slot‘s side sitting top of the table after 11 games so far.