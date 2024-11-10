Real Madrid snapped their two-game losing streak over the weekend, but it came at the price of three more injuries just over two weeks out from their trip to Liverpool.

Liverpool have enjoyed a near-faultless start to their first season under Arne Slot, but the tests will keep on coming after the November international break.

The reigning La Liga champions will be one of the first challenges when the Reds return, with their visit to Anfield coming days before a meeting with Man City on December 1.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, however, will be missing a number of key figures as injuries continue to mount up, with three forced off in their 4-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday.

It has already been confirmed by Madrid that Eder Militao has suffered a complete ACL rupture plus damage his meniscuses in his right leg, ending his season prematurely.

Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez were also forced from the pitch before halftime, with ESPN reporting that the duo are expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

20'—Rodrygo goes off injured

“Three injuries in the first half is quite strange. The calendar is demanding and doesn’t allow the players to rest. They go into games tired, so the risk of injuries is higher,” Ancelotti said after the match.

Akin to what Liverpool experienced a few years ago, Madrid’s defence is facing the brunt of the injuries.

Dani Carvajal is out for the season and David Alaba is still recovering from his ACL tear.

Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, has missed the last four games with an adductor injury, and former Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni is only anticipated to return to action in December.

It means that Madrid’s defence will have a completely different look than usual at Anfield, not that anyone on Merseyside will underestimate the Spanish side, irrespective of who does or does not play.

We could see a back four of Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio and Fede Valverde, while Andriy Lunin will continue to deputise in goal if Courtois does not prove his fitness.

Slot himself will be hoping to have Alisson and Diogo Jota back in the fold for the clash on November 27, as too Trent Alexander-Arnold after he felt his hamstring against Aston Villa.