Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa was followed by a rush of praise for Arne Slot, whose team was described as “flawless” by one member of the national press.

If they weren’t already, the media are waking up to the fact that Liverpool’s run of form is here to stay.

With the Reds winning without playing at their very best but still looking composed in victory, Liverpool are now five points clear of Man City who are stumbling.

After Pep Guardiola’s side lost their fourth consecutive match and Liverpool took advantage, here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Arne Slot has Liverpool attackers on song

Richard Jolly of the Independent detailed how Slot has used Liverpool’s competition for places in attack to his advantage:

“For the second successive game, Slot chose his striker wisely. “It was Luis Diaz against Bayer Leverkusen, an unconventional choice that reaped a dividend when the Colombian delivered the first hat-trick of his career. He duly reverted to the left wing as Darwin Nunez came back to deliver the opener against Villa, with Mohamed Salah doubling the lead. “‘He is on fire,’ said Slot. So is he. Right now, the summer arrival is in the managerial sweet spot where whatever he tries seems to work. Liverpool, with 12 victories in 13, can testify as much.”

Liverpool are a well-balanced team

While Liverpool’s attackers may have stolen the headlines, the Times‘ Jonathan Northcroft also acknowledged how well Liverpool are performing at both ends of the pitch:

“Was Mohamed Salah’s timeless brilliance better than Ibrahima Konate’s immense resistance? Take your pick. Both were signatures of a victory acclaimed by a rowdy Saturday night crowd at Anfield… “Konate, strong, alert and athletic, was not to be bypassed or dribbled past and Van Dijk cruised, as if carrying a hose, elegantly putting out fires. “When Philogene broke into the box only to be dispossessed from behind by Luis Díaz, who had raced all the way back, it demonstrated Liverpool’s commitment to defending as well as attacking. And so they are the leaders, the league’s most all-round team.”

Gary Rose of BBC Sport felt similarly to Northcroft, praising Slot for his pragmatism as head coach:

“Slot has shown to be more of a pragmatist than a risk taker at Liverpool and that careful approach appears to be serving them well in a title race where, unlike their rivals, they are yet to falter.”

This Liverpool form is no anomaly

On X, James Pearce of the Athletic was keen to insist that Liverpool’s start to the season can longer be seen as a flash in the pan:

“The ‘Liverpool haven’t played anyone yet’ stuff has been well and truly put to bed over the past few weeks. “Since the last international break: P7 W6 D1 – scored 16, conceded 6. Beaten Chelsea, Leipzig, Brighton (twice), Bayer Leverkusen and Villa. Drawn with Arsenal.”

Meanwhile, Andy Hunter of the Guardian outlined Liverpool’s dominance across all competitions so far this season: