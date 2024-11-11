Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be sidelined for a lengthy period, with scans on the hamstring injury picked up against Aston Villa confirming positive news.

Alexander-Arnold was brought off midway through the first half in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa, unable to continue due to hamstring pain.

Liverpool had hoped that the right-back would avoid serious injury due to the early precaution taken, but were left to await the results of a scan on Sunday.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce among others, that scan has now shown that to be the case, with Alexander-Arnold expected to miss “a couple of weeks.”

The No. 66 is yet to even be ruled out of the trip to Southampton on November 24, though the Mail‘s Lewis Steele writes that “at the latest” he is pencilled in to return against Man City on December 1.

It goes without saying that Alexander-Arnold will now pull out of the England squad.

Trent could miss 2 games

If Alexander-Arnold were to make his comeback against Man City it would mean not missing only the clash at St Mary’s but also the visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool play Real Madrid and Man City at home in the space of four days as November turns to December, with those fixtures of paramount importance.

There will be no pressure on Alexander-Arnold to return ahead of schedule, of course, with there faith in Conor Bradley as his backup.

Joe Gomez is also available if required, with Arne Slot praising the 27-year-old’s ability to come in and perform despite a lack of game time so far this season.

While much could change over the course of the next two weeks as 16 senior players depart for international duty, there are hopes the injury situation will be much improved later this month.

Alisson, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa are all due back around the end of the break, with Elliott and Chiesa in particular set to mount up their recovery work in the next fortnight.