Trent Alexander-Arnold was back in training with Liverpool’s 26-man first-team squad ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has been sidelined for the past two-and-a-half weeks having aggravated a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

But the right-back was back alongside his teammates for an open training session on Tuesday, as part of preparations for the visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League.

It comes after Arne Slot suggested last week that his No. 66 could be available for the crucial Anfield double-header against Real and Man City.

Whether Alexander-Arnold will be in contention to start on Wednesday night is unclear, with it more likely that Conor Bradley is pitted against Kylian Mbappe on Liverpool’s right flank.

A 26-man squad worked in front of the cameras at the AXA Training Centre, including Federico Chiesa who joined after an individual warmup with fitness coaches.

Chiesa is unlikely to be considered ready for this week but is seemingly closer to making his return than Diogo Jota, who was not involved.

Alisson did not work with the rest of the goalkeepers, while Kostas Tsimikas is a new absentee having picked up an ankle injury in training last week.

Otherwise there appear to be no new concerns for Slot and his staff, with a strong squad ready to face a potentially defining week as Liverpool push for success in the Premier League and Champions League.

After their warmups, the first team were joined by youngsters James McConnell, Isaac Mabaya and Jayden Danns for ball work.

Liverpool squad in training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies, Ojrzynski

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Mabaya

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Morton, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Chiesa, Danns