Kostas Tsimikas has joined Liverpool’s injury list, with the left-back not expected to be fit against either Real Madrid or Man City due to an ankle problem.

Tsimikas was absent from the squad for the Reds’ 3-2 win over Southampton, with it revealed shortly before kickoff that the Greek had suffered a knock.

He had been expected to start at St Mary’s on the understanding that Andy Robertson would likely be restored for this week’s Anfield double-header against Real Madrid and Man City.

But Robertson is now in line to start three games in eight days – after 180-plus minutes for Scotland during the international break.

That comes with Tsimikas sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in training, with local journalists reporting that he is set for a “short spell” out.

It is unclear exactly how long that will be, but there appears no chance he will be in the squad for either game this week.

Robertson will almost certainly start both, then, with Joe Gomez his de facto backup in the absence of a trusted left-back option available from the academy.

Tsimikas joins the likes of Alisson, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa on the short-term injury list, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also still a doubt due to a hamstring issue.

Arne Slot will hold his pre-Real Madrid press conference at 3.30pm on Tuesday, during which he should give an update on the fitness of those five players.

Alexander-Arnold is considered in with a chance of rejoining the squad against either Real Madrid or Man City, while the head coach ruled Alisson and Jota out of the former when speaking last week.

Chiesa’s situation is unclear, as though the Italian was part of full training ahead of the trip to Southampton, medical staff are taking a cautious approach to his “mini pre-season.”