Federico Chiesa‘s Liverpool career is yet to get going after a late move from Juventus, with the winger now in the middle of a “mini pre-season.”

The Italian’s arrival at Anfield in the summer transfer window came out of the blue, at a time when many supporters were hoping for new signings in other areas of the pitch.

The fact that Chiesa only cost Liverpool £12.5 million from Juventus arguably made it too good a deal to turn down, especially after his performances at Euro 2020.

There were reservations over the 27-year-old’s injury history, however, especially ACL damage suffered back in 2021/22, and that has proven to be an issue.

Chiesa has only made one start for Liverpool this season, coming in the Carabao Cup against West Ham, and just 18 minutes of action have come in the Premier League.

Writing for The Athletic, journalist James Pearce explained that the Reds are currently giving the winger a “mini pre-season in the hope that he can build up his fitness levels,” in order to handle the intensity of Arne Slot‘s training.

He goes on to add that there is “no truth” in the rumours that Liverpool are happy to loan Chiesa in January.

Will Chiesa come good at Liverpool?

It’s hard not to feel underwhelmed about Chiesa’s start to life at Liverpool.

The transfer felt like a gamble from the off – one that was worth taking, given the price tag – and as Pearce alludes to, any excitement that surrounded his arrival has now gone.

If Chiesa can benefit from this “mini pre-season” and stay fit, though, Liverpool could have a potent weapon, particularly from the substitutes’ bench, for the rest of the season.

Predominantly a right-sided attacker, the 51-cap Italy international can help ease Mohamed Salah‘s workload, scaring defences with his pace, power and direct style.

It is fair to take caution with his fitness after a summer frozen out of the setup at Juventus, though there could be disappointment at the lengthy adjustment process.

But to write him off this early is knee-jerk and it would make no sense to allow him to depart in January, seeing as it would weaken Slot’s squad depth at a key point in the season.