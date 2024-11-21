➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

BLACK FRIDAY SALE
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Trey Nyoni debuts and Trent Kone-Doherty assists for young Liverpool internationals

Trey Nyoni made his debut for England U19s during the November international break, while it was a productive spell for Liverpool winger Trent Kone-Doherty.

It was another busy break for Liverpool when it came to their first-team internationals, with seven of Arne Slot‘s senior squad playing maximum minutes for their countries.

There were goals for Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Ibrahima Konate captained France and Ben Doak assisted for Scotland.

Beyond the 16 first-team players involved there were a number of interesting stories to play out over the fortnight just gone.

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Liverpool's Trey Nyoni during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at the Lincoln Financial Field on day eight of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That included a debut for 17-year-old Nyoni after a late call-up to the England U19s squad, replacing the injured Chris Rigg as he stepped up from the U18s.

Nyoni came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Bulgaria before starting and playing 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Belgium.

Elsewhere, Kone-Doherty was back with the Republic of Ireland U19s for their Euro qualifiers against Moldova, Azerbaijan and Iceland.

The Liverpool U21s winger, 18, started in a 0-0 draw with Moldova and a 2-1 win over Iceland and came off the bench in a 4-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan, assisting in the latter.

There were two starts for Kaide Gordon with England U20s, but despite bright moments in both a 4-0 win over Germany and a 1-1 draw with Poland – striking the post late on after a solo run against the latter – he was unable to score or assist.

2KF9C79 BAJCETIC STEFAN, SPAIN U19 vs SAUDI ARABIA U20, Men, friendly match, Football Wek, Pinatar Arena Football Center. Spain, Region de Murcia, San Pedro (Pascu Mendez / Alamy Stock Photo)

Stefan Bajcetic was drafted in as a replacement for Jose Angel Carmona as part of the Spain U21s squad and went on to feature in both of their games in November.

The Salzburg loanee came off the bench for the second half of a 0-0 draw with England – seeing him come up against Tyler Morton – before starting and playing 58 minutes in a 2-1 win over Denmark.

Winger Rio Ngumoha also started one and was substitute in another as England U17s drew 1-1 and then lost 2-1 in a double-header with Belgium.

Finally, striker Keyrol Figueroa came off the bench as the USA U20s beat South Korea 3-0 before starting in a 2-1 victory over France.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024