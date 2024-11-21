Trey Nyoni made his debut for England U19s during the November international break, while it was a productive spell for Liverpool winger Trent Kone-Doherty.

It was another busy break for Liverpool when it came to their first-team internationals, with seven of Arne Slot‘s senior squad playing maximum minutes for their countries.

There were goals for Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Ibrahima Konate captained France and Ben Doak assisted for Scotland.

Beyond the 16 first-team players involved there were a number of interesting stories to play out over the fortnight just gone.

That included a debut for 17-year-old Nyoni after a late call-up to the England U19s squad, replacing the injured Chris Rigg as he stepped up from the U18s.

Nyoni came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Bulgaria before starting and playing 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Belgium.

Elsewhere, Kone-Doherty was back with the Republic of Ireland U19s for their Euro qualifiers against Moldova, Azerbaijan and Iceland.

The Liverpool U21s winger, 18, started in a 0-0 draw with Moldova and a 2-1 win over Iceland and came off the bench in a 4-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan, assisting in the latter.

There were two starts for Kaide Gordon with England U20s, but despite bright moments in both a 4-0 win over Germany and a 1-1 draw with Poland – striking the post late on after a solo run against the latter – he was unable to score or assist.

Stefan Bajcetic was drafted in as a replacement for Jose Angel Carmona as part of the Spain U21s squad and went on to feature in both of their games in November.

The Salzburg loanee came off the bench for the second half of a 0-0 draw with England – seeing him come up against Tyler Morton – before starting and playing 58 minutes in a 2-1 win over Denmark.

Winger Rio Ngumoha also started one and was substitute in another as England U17s drew 1-1 and then lost 2-1 in a double-header with Belgium.

Finally, striker Keyrol Figueroa came off the bench as the USA U20s beat South Korea 3-0 before starting in a 2-1 victory over France.