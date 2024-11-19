Virgil van Dijk has reported back to the AXA Training Centre after leaving the Netherlands squad early, with Ronald Koeman claiming he has “minor” issues.

For the second international break in a row, Van Dijk has not completed the fixture list for the Netherlands, leaving halfway through their camp.

In October it came due to suspension, missing their second game after being sent off, but this time around both club and country are eager to manage their captain’s fitness.

This comes, according to Dutch coach Koeman, with Van Dijk having trained individually in the buildup to their 4-0 win over Hungary due to “minor complaints.”

“Virgil had some minor complaints, he already had that last week. He trained separately last week until Wednesday,” he told reporters on Monday, per VoetbalNieuws.nl.

“Also considering the programme that these types of players have to complete; he always plays everything.

“That is why we decided to send him back to the club.”

There is no indication that Van Dijk will be a fitness concern for Liverpool, of course, though the club themselves explained that he would undergo “assessment” upon his return to Merseyside.

Next up is a trip to Southampton on Sunday, with the hope being that it is simply a cautious approach when it comes to the No. 4 and he will not miss out.

As Koeman noted, Van Dijk is a guaranteed pick for both Liverpool and the Netherlands, and he has clocked the most minutes of any player for the Reds so far this season – tied with Ryan Gravenberch on 1,350.

Just as with Mohamed Salah opting out of Egypt duty due to injury fears playing on an artificial pitch in Cape Verde, it is encouraging to see that common sense is being applied when it comes to these players.

While they remain in absolute top shape physically, both Van Dijk and Salah are now into their 30s and will require careful management to avoid overload injuries.

With little riding on their final UEFA Nations League clash with Bosnia & Herzegovina on Tuesday – a game they will hope to win without their captain – the Netherlands can instead look to preserve their best player for the long term.

If there is any hangover when it comes to these “minor complaints,” supporters will likely hear first when Arne Slot holds his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.