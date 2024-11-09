In the Premier League, Arne Slot‘s in-form Liverpool host Aston Villa who are experiencing a dip in results at the moment. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Anfield will be up for this one as Unai Emery brings Aston Villa to Merseyside for a Saturday night match against Liverpool, who are currently Europe’s best-performing team.

With Liverpool having won their last six games at Anfield and Aston Villa losing their last three matches in all competitions, the Reds are favourites.

Emery has previously shown, though, that he can set a side up to frustrate, so Liverpool and the crowd need to be ready to put in a display against Aston Villa if they want to remain comfortably top of the Premier League.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Sunday) in Sydney, 12am (Sunday) in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Aston Villa and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream with Peacock here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Aston Villa and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Aston Villa and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Aston Villa and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

You can find live listings for Liverpool vs. Aston Villa around the world at Live Soccer TV’s website, here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

