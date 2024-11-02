Liverpool are in action in the traditional Saturday kickoff and they face Brighton again. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

After three games on the road, Liverpool are back at Anfield and have three Premier League points on the agenda against a side they beat just days ago.

Both starting lineups will be subject to plenty of changes and, thankfully, Arne Slot does not have any new injury concerns as he plots for the Reds’ eighth win in the league.

Confident, Reds?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 11am in New York, 8am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brighton is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brighton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brighton is shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brighton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brighton is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brighton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brighton and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options can be found here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2024/25 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.