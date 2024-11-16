Ryan Gravenberch has welcomed the influence of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, in terms of the captain ensuring he continues to develop as a No.6.

Gravenberch has been exceptional this season, starring in a double pivot next to Alexis Mac Allister and arguably being the Reds’ best player.

The Dutchman is showing the defensive discipline that some felt was lacking in his game and he feels like an indispensable figure.

Speaking to Soccer News, the midfielder has discussed his new role and how Van Dijk has helped keep him in check on the pitch.

“I have indeed started playing more defensively. Last year I went forward more often, but now I have to think more defensively,” Gravenberch said.

“That change happened quite quickly. I have Virgil behind me to help me. If I go too far forward, he calls me back. ‘Rio, stay here!’.

“I notice that he has to shout less and less often and that I focus more on defending. In attack, I try to read the game. That often goes well.”

Gravenberch arrived at Liverpool to a relatively lukewarm welcome in 2023, considering he struggled to impress at Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old was bullish about the belief he has always had in himself, however, also mentioning a key conversation with Arne Slot in the summer.

“The coach called all the players for an interview. After the European Championships he called me to tell me how he saw me.

“Of course, he knew me from my time at Ajax, when he was at AZ and Feyenoord. He told me which position he wanted to use me in, and he put me at six.

“I went into it with an open mind. I played a lot on eights and when I was younger, I also played on sixes. That helps, but now other things are being asked.

“When I was younger, I was able to move forward. Then there was no Virgil to call me back to the back.”

An indispensable figure for Liverpool

Back in the summer, few would have predicted Gravenberch would enjoy such a brilliant start to the season.

The Dutchman felt like the most expendable of Liverpool’s midfielders, following a hit-and-miss first year at Anfield.

On current form, Gravenberch is one of the standout players in Europe in his position, producing the kind of quality that has seen him compared to Jude Bellingham in the past.

His natural ability has never been in doubt, but his spell at Bayern raised some concerns about him failing to reach his potential.

Gravenberch is shutting down that narrative emphatically under Slot, however, playing every minute in the Premier League this season and having a big say in Liverpool topping the table.

It’s now a case of performing at this level for years rather than months, and becoming the world-class player many have tipped him to be.