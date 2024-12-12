12 things Liverpool fans want for Christmas this year

Dear Santa, as Liverpool fans there are a number of things on our Christmas wishlist this year…

Amazingly, we have already reached the time of the year when Santa is on his way and Liverpool are locked into their festive schedule across several competitions.

It has been quite the year for the club, bidding farewell to Jurgen Klopp and then welcoming Arne Slot to Anfield – and we have so much to look forward to and wish for.

From contracts, trophies and much more – there is plenty for fans to hope for this Christmas!

Trio of new contracts

This is at the top of everyone’s list!

As unlikely as it may be, imagine: a video is published and we see a line of contracts and the camera pans up to Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold with pens in hand – what a gift that would be.

Contract talk has become a sideshow to the season, and it would be a blessing to have at least one of their futures resolved before the end of 2024 if not early 2025.

January reinforcements

With the pressure to be cranked up after the turn of the year, there is an opportunity to bolster Slot’s squad at a timely juncture of the season.

The squad is capable of seeing the campaign out as is – not considering another injury crisis – but the club have stressed they will be “opportunistic.”

If Martin Zubimendi, for example, can be lured to Anfield then Liverpool need to find a way to make it happen. This season has the potential for greatness, every advantage is worth taking.

Man City verdict to finally arrive

It has been a long time since the allegations first emerged about Man City‘s financial irregularities, then when charges were made, and now as we await the final verdict of their case.

It would be nice to have the outcome sooner rather than later, it has gone on long enough – and do not even get us started on how long the appal process could be!

They thought they could get away with it, let’s hope that’s not the case.

Open trophy account under Slot

It has been a dream start to life under the Dutchman. Expectations were initially managed with a top-four finish and perhaps one domestic trophy.

However, we can see now there is the potential for so much more.

We were left wanting more with how the end of last season unfolded, and now the biggest prizes feel within reach and that is a testament to the job Slot is doing.

Oh, to be back on the streets of Liverpool in May parading a couple of trophies. Would be nice, wouldn’t it?

Darwin Nunez to find form in front of goal

Frustration continues to simmer over Nunez’s influence on the pitch, with his goals having dried up and missed chances still very much a hallmark of his game.

Slot has publicly backed his man, as you would expect, but Liverpool need to see more from him in every facet of the game as calls for a new No. 9 are only growing.

He is a confidence player and Anfield certainly play their part by chanting his name regularly throughout matches, so it would be great to see him turn a corner – sharpish!

Diogo Jota to stay fit

Diogo Jota is one of the best finishers Liverpool have, but they are just unable to call upon him with any regularity such is his injury history.

He has been on the receiving end of some really unfortunate injuries (against Chelsea and Brentford) which were out of his control, but keeping him on the pitch will be key to success.

The 28-year-old can win a game single-handedly if he is one of his moods, and any chance to help take pressure off Salah is only beneficial to Liverpool.

A trio of classic Adidas kits…

Adidas and Liverpool will reunite for the 2025/26 season, with leaks of the trio of offerings giving us plenty of optimism that we will like what we see.

We, of course, want reality to match as this is a classic partnership that gave us some of the best kits in the club’s history, so there is inevitability high expectations.

We just really do not want to see overused templates, but is that hoping for too much?

