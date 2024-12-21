After an unexpected weekend break, Arne Slot oversaw a 25-man squad in training on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Girona – which included a potential left-back option beyond Andy Robertson.

Slot has a few decisions to make when it comes to rotation for Tuesday’s Champions League clash, with the postponed Merseyside derby offering an unplanned but timely rest for key players.

The travelling squad will soon be confirmed, but a group of 25 trained at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the trip to Spain.

Neither Federico Chiesa (illness) nor Tyler Morton (knock) were present and, therefore, will not be on the plane, but Alisson and Diogo Jota were involved after making a big step last week.

It good to see the cameras catching Diogo with a smile, he’s missed the last 10 matches and his return will come as a huge boost!

With a place in the knockouts already secured, this could be a timely opportunity to rotate, and a handful of youngsters will hope to get their chance under Slot.

Jayden Danns, Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo, James McConnell and James Norris were all involved, with the latter a chance to cover at left-back to afford Robertson extra rest.

Norris, 21, has two senior appearances for Liverpool as a substitute but has not been involved in a matchday squad since the 2021/22 season.

Though this photo does not suggest Robertson is feeling any fatigue…

Sixteen-year-old Ngumoha is ineligible for the Champions League but was spotted testing his strength against Virgil van Dijk – bet he quickly learned the captain is a man mountain.

The youngster is expected to make the trip to Girona, but to join the U19s for their UEFA Youth League clash in the hours preceding the first-team’s kickoff.

Mo Salah was all smiles amid recent contract updates, with the most recent report stating that the club have now tabled an “opening contract offer” – a step forward, though it guarantees nothing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will head into this match with fresh legs and is likely to start, having only come off the bench late against Newcastle after making his comeback against Man City.

Slot has options, but it remains to be seen how strong he will line up against Girona after the derby lessened the need for rest, though there are still a further five matches to close out 2024.

You sense Morton was set to get valuable minutes in the XI but a knock has ruled him out, though that could favour both Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott in their bid to have an influence.

Alexis Mac Allister, meanwhile, has been granted an early break to the Swiss resort town of Saint Moritzas as he is suspended for the next two games.

Liverpool squad pictured in training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Nyoni, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Danns, Ngumoha