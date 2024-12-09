Alexis Mac Allister is not available for either of Liverpool’s next two games, but his absence from training ahead of the trip to Girona may have raised eyebrows.

Mac Allister is currently serving a one-match suspension in both the Champions League and the Premier League due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

With three bookings in Europe the Argentine will miss Tuesday night’s clash with Girona, while five cautions in the Premier League rules him out against Fulham on Saturday.

It has been viewed as a positive given the demands on Arne Slot‘s midfield – and Mac Allister in particular as his second-most used midfielder – but the expectation had been that he would remain involved in training.

However, the 25-year-old shared an update on his Instagram story on Monday revealing that he has left Merseyside for a short break.

Mac Allister is currently in Saint Moritz, a resort town on the Swiss Alps, having been granted holiday ahead of the busy festive schedule.

It certainly makes sense, with Liverpool having very little time off before Christmas and Slot recognising the need to recharge whenever possible.

All told, Mac Allister will have 13 days between games, with his next possible outing coming against Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on December 18.

Liverpool are also without Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring), Kostas Tsimikas (ankle), Federico Chiesa (illness) and Tyler Morton (knock) for the trip to Girona.

Alisson and Diogo Jota were both involved in Monday’s full training session, however, with a 21-man outfield squad working at the AXA.

• READ: Diogo Jota, Alisson and 6 youngsters train – but no Federico Chiesa

Youngsters Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo, Jayden Danns, James McConnell, James Norris and Rio Ngumoha joined the senior squad, with it possible at least three of those will be on the bench for the Champions League.

Only three players have clocked more minutes on the pitch than Mac Allister (1,496) so far this season, those being Virgil van Dijk (1,710), Mohamed Salah (1,703) and Ryan Gravenberch (1,687).