NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot on the bench before the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Amazon Prime apologise to Arne Slot after incorrect referee claim at Newcastle

Amazon Prime have issued an apology to Arne Slot after claiming he entered the referee’s dressing room at Newcastle earlier this week.

Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw away to the Magpies on Wednesday evening, on a frustrating night for Slot and his players.

The Reds’ head coach cut an angry figure at times, especially in the first half, with his side’s performance below par.

Referee Andy Madley arguably didn’t help matters, showing yellow cards to Alexis Mac Allister, Jarell Quansah and Ryan Gravenberch before the break, and ignoring constant bookable offences by Newcastle players.

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot before the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The former’s booking, which seemed harsh for a foul on Fabian Schar, means he is suspended for Liverpool’s trip to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

According to the Times, Amazon have apologised to both Slot and the Reds after suggesting the boss “sought to influence the performance” of Madley at half-time at St James’ Park.

Presenter Dan Walker had claimed that the Dutchman had gone into his dressing room at the break, which was incorrect, with Eddie Howe not wanting to discuss it after the game.

“I don’t think I’ll go there, because I think that’s a can of worms I shouldn’t open!” Howe said.

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Instead, it is now reported that Slot spoke to the official in a “normal way” in the tunnel before the second half got underway – a very different scenario altogether.

It is clear that Slot doesn’t want anything too big made of the incident, however, and Liverpool “believe the matter to now be closed.”

The apology is to be expected, considering it was a bold accusation to make about the generally mild-mannered Slot.

There is a huge difference between barging into a referee’s changing room and questioning certain decisions in the tunnel.

It is now a case of Liverpool moving on and focusing on a massive game this weekend, as they head to Goodison Park for the final time.

The 245th Merseyside derby is a huge game for both the Reds and Everton, with the pair desperate for points at either end of the Premier League table.

A Liverpool win would steady the ship after those dropped points at Newcastle, but another slip-up away from home could suggest that the Reds are feeling the pressure in the title race.

