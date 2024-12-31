Arne Slot signs off from 2024 having lost just once across his time with two different clubs, and we all know who is responsible for the blemish on his otherwise pristine record.

Slot started the year at Feyenoord none the wiser that an opportunity would arise at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp still contracted to Liverpool until 2026.

While he would eventually emerge as the front-runner for the top job at Liverpool, he was still fully focused on his task at Feyenoord and remained unbeaten in his final stretch of games.

From the turn of 2024, his Dutch side played 24 times – winning 18 and drawing six – to head to Merseyside without a blemish before closing out the year with 27 matches with the Reds.

Slot’s record has been incredibly impressive at Liverpool, with 23 victories, three draws and a single defeat to see his side sit top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Not to mention the Reds have also qualified for the League Cup semi-finals.

In total, that makes for 41 victories, nine draws and just one defeat from 51 games managed by Slot.

You can understand why he consistently brings up the defeat to Nottingham Forest, as it is the only loss on his record across all competitions as a manager of two different clubs in 2024.

Speaking to Sky Sports on his year after Liverpool’s final game of 2024 at West Ham, Slot said: “A great year.

“Working at a great club at Feyenoord I was wondering, ‘Can I find another club where I can have a better time now?

“At the moment I can say it’s definitely not less or not as good as my time at Feyenoord, it’s probably even better because it’s special to do this in another country as well.

“Great players to work with in both teams and a whole year with only one loss for me! That was Nottingham Forest, and they are second now.

“It’s been a good half-season at Feyenoord and a good half-season here at Liverpool.”

We need a running count for how many times Slot has mentioned the Forest defeat but, thankfully, he doesn’t have long to try and put it right as Liverpool travel to the City Ground on January 14.