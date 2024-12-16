Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Liverpool coach Arne Slot may have “to be creative” with his team selection against Southampton in the League Cup.

As suspensions and injuries pile up in defensive areas, Liverpool are faced with somewhat of a conundrum for their trip to Southampton on Wednesday.

Despite the match being a quarter-final, Slot will no doubt want to rest some of his key players for the trip to St Mary’s.

However, owing to Andy Robertson‘s suspension, as well as injuries to Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate, the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold may be asked to go again.

After Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Fulham, the captain spoke about Ryan Gravenberch‘s performance in which he, for the most part, played next to Van Dijk after Robertson’s red card.

“Obviously it is a very difficult position to play but he did it well,” Van Dijk told media including the Liverpool Echo.

“He is in fantastic shape and we need him to stay fit, in the best shape. We tried Ryan next to me, Trent a little bit more in the middle, so it was a couple of things. Eventually we found one structure and we kept it.

“I think on the ball we were patient and kept trying and tried to press but we had a man less and at times you get played past.

“But it is all about the will and how much you want to run back and defend together in order not to concede. At the end you try to take a bit more risk but you get twice the reward for it.”

Looking ahead to the Reds’ trip down south on Wednesday, Van Dijk said: “Let’s see what happens on Wednesday. I don’t know, maybe the manager has to be creative.”

How this ‘creativity’ could look

With Robertson’s usual backup, Tsimikas, out injured, Liverpool’s defence could consist of Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Van Dijk and Joe Gomez at left-back.

Alternatively, the coach could turn to Liverpool’s academy for the Reds’ full-back solution.

Arguably the three best options are all on loan: Owen Beck at Blackburn, Calum Scanlon at Millwall and Luke Chambers at Wigan, though the latter two are currently injured anyway.

This leaves James Norris, who was once touted for the first team but no longer looks set to break into the squad on a permanent basis.

For the Southampton match, though, he is a definite candidate to be called up given Liverpool’s lack of options.

The 21-year-old has trained with the first team on occasion this year but has been playing for Barry Lewtas‘ under-21s, for whom he has played nine times in Premier League 2 this season.

Once seen as a major talent, injury has frustrated Norris’ development.

Last season, he crossed over the Mersey to join Tranmere on loan, but a change in manager early in his time there left him out of favour and often not making the squad.

He returned to Liverpool in the summer having made just 16 League Two appearances.

Despite his loan woes, Norris remains a technically excellent full-back who, if trusted, should have no problem slotting in against Southampton.