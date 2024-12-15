Southampton will be under new, temporary management for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, with Russell Martin sacked on Sunday night.

Martin had been under increasing pressure as his Southampton side continued to struggle in the first half of the season, insisting he would not adapt his style.

That culminated in a 5-0 thrashing at home to Tottenham on Sunday evening, which saw all five goals conceded in the first half and four in the first 25 minutes.

Southampton have now announced their decision to part ways with Martin, meaning U21s manager Simon Rusk will be in charge for Wednesday night’s clash with Liverpool.

A club statement reads: “We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our men’s first team manager, Russell Martin.

“Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

“However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months.

“Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the play-off final win in May.”

Liverpool head to St Mary’s for their Carabao Cup semi-final on an unbeaten run of 19 games, though they themselves will have a different coach in the dugout with Arne Slot suspended after picking up three yellow cards.

Rusk is a former midfielder who has held coaching jobs with Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Stockport and Dundee, as well as serving as England U19s coach.

There, he managed Liverpool youngsters Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, Isaac Mabaya, Oakley Cannonier and Lee Jonas.

Southampton are currently bottom of the Premier League with five points from 16 games, winning just once and scoring only 11 goals with a goal difference of -25.