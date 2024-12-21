Arne Slot has rebuffed the notion that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the likeliest of Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio to leave in light of his recent ‘legacy’ comments.

Alexander-Arnold’s future is on everyone’s lips amid the silence over any contract developments ahead of his free-agent status at the end of the season.

With no contract updates from the right-back himself, his words on other matters are closely scrutinised for any hints at his future plans – and that includes talk of “building a legacy.”

In a recent interview with Men in Blazers, Alexander-Arnold was asked about his dreams, he said: “Of course, winning more trophies. But on a personal level, it is building a legacy.

“That is something that is important.

“Just being spoken about in the highest regard, especially after you’ve finished [playing]. In 10 or 15 years, if I’m spoken about as one of the best right backs or the best right back then that’s what I’m playing for now and using it as motivation.”

When Slot was asked about the 26-year-old’s comments by reporters on Friday, he went on to reject the notion that his vice-captain is the likeliest of Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio to leave.

“I don’t know exactly what [Trent] said,” Slot started, as quoted by the Echo.

“I heard about him talking about making a legacy. I don’t know if he meant in terms of [being] at one single club or just as a player.

“I also don’t know if it’s true that he’s the one most likely to leave – we don’t talk about contracts in here! I have to see the interview back.”

Alexander-Arnold has not kept his ambitions a secret over the years but with Real Madrid lurking for his signature, there is certainly more weight added to what he says presently.

Slot, meanwhile, is not one to be dragged too deep into contract talks and went on to explain that the No. 66 still has plenty to improve within games and from match to match.

He added: “He’s done well but I still see with him ups and downs, during games or in between games.

“His performances against City and Newcastle when he came in were incredible. But I don’t think he reached the same level against Fulham.

“We are all trying to find a certain consistency in our performances. He has got better at this but still has room for improvement.”