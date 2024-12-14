After Andy Robertson was sent off early in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Fulham, coach Arne Slot explained why Issa Diop’s earlier tackle influenced the red card.

Fewer than two minutes had been played when Robertson was caught by Issa Diop, with the Fulham defender’s open studs clattering into the Scotsman’s knee.

Robertson remained down for a couple of minutes before slowly getting to his feet to continue, and Diop was booked for the tackle which arguably warranted a red card, with Slot saying after the match:

“If I look back at the 100 minutes I was not surprised he (the referee) did not give (Diop) the red card. It is up to you how you read that comment.”

Liverpool’s left-back didn’t stay on the pitch for long, though, as he was sent off in the 17th minute for bringing down Harry Wilson and denying him a clear goalscoring opportunity.

He caught Wilson late after a loose touch allowed the former Liverpool winger to nip in front of Robertson and take the ball just outside the box.

“I think Robbo might have been a bit too injured to keep going because normally he’s faster than that,” Slot said, referring to Robertson’s mistimed recovery tackle on Wilson.

“It says a lot about his character that he wants to keep on going but it results in a red card. I think it’s just whether it’s offside.

“I was clear it wasn’t going to be changed. It’s maybe the only thing I didn’t complain about today.”

While Liverpool will be disappointed to have dropped points for a second consecutive time in the Premier League, they can take some solace in their battling performance to earn a point.

“I don’t think I could’ve asked for more from my players, especially after going down to 10 men,” Slot added.

“I couldn’t have asked for more in terms of performance, and results of course, we could have had two points more.

“At the start of the game, you always want to start intense. After 30 seconds, one of ours was on the floor and needed treatment for a while so we couldn’t get the intensity more.

“It’s an emotional game and we were a man down, it’s frustrating. It’s good to see our performance after so many setbacks.”

Referee Tony Harrington was correct to send Robertson off, but Slot was frustrated at times with other decisions.

It was this frustration that saw him earn his third yellow card of the season, meaning he will serve a one-match touchline ban for the League Cup quarter-final at Southampton.

Slot reflected on the match, saying: “We ended up with a draw and I don’t think we can blame the referee for that.

“There were a few moments when I could have been given a yellow card. It’s marginal moments and when some go against you, you think some will go for you but I haven’t felt that here.

“There was a moment when one of their players already on a yellow could have been given another.”