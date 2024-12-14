Liverpool 2-2 Fulham: Player Ratings

Early set-backs from conceding and a red card put Liverpool really up against it against Fulham, but quality and fight was on show to somehow grind out a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

Premier League (15) | Anfield

December 14, 2024

Goals: Gakpo 47′, Jota 85′; Pereira 11′, Muniz 76′

Red card: Robertson 17′

Alisson – 7 (out of 10)

One routine save early and then beaten by a deflection from close range. Made a couple of big aerial claims when we were under pressure to ensure things didn’t get any worse.

Took a big hit to the head on Fulham‘s second goal. Vital stop with his feet late on from Traore.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4

A couple of nice switches as expected, but nothing dramatic in the first half and in truth after the red card and system switch, we probably just needed retention and straight line width from him.

His set-pieces weren’t great first half – out of play or beyond the group more often than not – and way too often he was caught by runs in behind and not tracking second balls. We couldn’t afford that kind of slack positional work when down to ten men and it was almost costly more than once.

Got shouted at by Virgil van Dijk multiple times and rightly so for being so slack. Didn’t change anything as Trent was run past way too easily, never got into position and the second Fulham goal came down his side, assisted by the man who ran off him. A shocker.

Joe Gomez – 8

Not too much involvement in the early stages and was shifted right of three after the red card, but the Reds were so disorganised in that first half spell that sometimes he was covering as the left-sided one – which is where he made a fantastic sliding block from. Ended up there as the left-back after an eventual shuffle.

Made constant barrelling runs down the left and deserves big credit for that too, one of which definitely could have won a penalty as Tete took him out. Own goal as he was trying to block out a cross, very unlucky.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Made a clearance from a goal-bound shot but it only meant Robertson’s red card followed. Really had to be diligent at tracking runs and organising those around him after the reshuffle and looked very assured through that.

Death stares didn’t do the trick with Trent so shouting had to suffice, but he also produced the headed clearances needed himself and was in the way of low crosses.

Andy Robertson – 3

Made an early burst forward which should have ended in a red card for Diop, needed treatment and then was absolutely ghosted at the back post by Pereira, who scored via a deflection off Robertson.

It was a busy and not very good start for him but he needn’t have worried, he only had six minutes more to go – a mis-control and a shocking challenge resulted in a straight red card for being the last man.

Another dismal game – or 16 minutes – for our left-back.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8 (Man of the Match)

Another horrid early tackle went in on the Dutchman’s Achilles but he was thankfully fine to continue. After Robertson’s red he went centre-back, surprisingly, or a version of it – at times he was almost a sweeper, playing from really deep and then left of the three, and finally simply centre-back next to Van Dijk.

He twice won important challenges when Fulham would have been in, including once when he appeared to slip over beforehand. Can’t fault his effort from the role and a cut-out after the hour mark was sensational only six yards out. Back in midfield for the final 20.

Curtis Jones – 7

Nipped in on a short backpass early on but couldn’t get any reward from it. Had a big role in the centre to help keep shape and still progress the ball once we were behind. Not too many stand-out moments but disciplined and constant. Took a big hit to his ankle and couldn’t continue – hopefully nothing major.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

A game we needed Szoboszlai to shine in as an attacking force, but the red card reshuffle basically denied any chance of that as he went centre mid with Jones – not the most naturally defensive-minded pairing.

Still delivered a few lovely balls into the box and set up Salah for a chance on a lightning counter.

Mohamed Salah – 7

A quiet start to the game but soon got the better of Robinson and then decided to beat him at every opportunity, three times in succession dribbling into the box to create moments for the team.

Started the second half by providing an absolute belter of a far-post cross for Gakpo’s equaliser, but then rattled that shot wide when Szoboszlai sent him through. Had a couple of half-sighters which he didn’t get clean shots away for thereafter.

Luis Diaz – 7

No real surprise to see him starting at centre-forward given recent Nunez outings, but was booked early for an attempted overhead kick. Tried to push and dribble his way into the box at every opportunity and was a good outlet left side at times.

One header flicked over from a decent position before the break, one shot blocked late on. More industry than inspiration, but lots and lots of industry and effort.

Cody Gakpo – 7

A couple of strong dribbles and good deliveries in the opening stages but then was forced into auxiliary duty as an effective left wing-back, or sometimes outright winger, depending on the game state.

From there he did diligently work back when needed on counters – even ended up as a sole centre-back against one – but still had the prime job of making up numbers in attack, from where he scored a brilliant diving header for the equaliser.





Substitutes

Jarell Quansah (on for Jones, 69′) – 5 – Couldn’t cut out the cross which led to 2-1 and gifted a corner for no reason.

Darwin Nunez (on for Gakpo, 69′) – 7 – A couple of channel runs but no immediate threat. Can you scuff a header? He did. Then he set up Jota for 2-2.

Harvey Elliott (on for Szoboszlai, 78′) – 7 – Bent one just past the post and good free-kick delivery.

Diogo Jota (on for Alexander-Arnold, 78′) – 8 – Welcome back, to the pitch and the scoresheet! Great composure. Had two more openings he made himself.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Chiesa

Arne Slot – 8

Not sure if we’ve prepped the false back three in training too much but after a muddled few minutes the team settled in neatly in fairness, so the coaching staff deserve praise for clarity of message, if not foresight on the training pitch.

How they further juggle the back line for a midweek cup match will be interesting from this point, mind.

Anyway, most managers would react by bringing on a sub after a red card, especially for a defender, but credit to Slot for trying something else; it took a couple of rotations and trialling positions, but the Reds found a groove again and mostly dominated possession and territory from that point on, even with a man less.

It ended up with almost a ‘normal’ back four, positionally if not personnel, before another reversion to three late on as we chased a second goal.

Hard to make too much of the subs; too many are barely back to fitness, there are no senior options for the back line and the running required for a whole game with ten men meant some changes were obvious.

Gambled later for goals and got a reward.