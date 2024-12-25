Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has delivered his Christmas message to supporters with a vow that he and his side will push for success in 2025.

It has been a near-perfect start to the season for Slot at Anfield, top of both the Premier League and Champions League and into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

He intends to ensure there is not let up in Liverpool’s pursuit of silverware heading into the New Year, as he told fans ahead of the visit of Leicester on Boxing Day.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our supporters a happy Christmas,” he wrote in his programme notes.

“I have still only been at Liverpool for six months or so but in that short space of time I have learned very quickly why our fans are regarded all around the word as being very special.

“The support that you have given me, my staff and the players is a big part of what we do and what we are trying to do.

“Obviously this applies most of all in the stadium on matchdays but there have also been other ways that we have felt your support even when we are not at Anfield, so it is very important for me that you know how much this is appreciated.

“I hope that you have enjoyed the football that the team has played so far and you have my word that we will keep on working as hard as we possibly can to keep on improving.

“There is a lot of football still to be played so hopefully the second half of the season can be as good – if not even better – than the first half.

“On a personal note, I would also like to wish you and your loved ones what I wish for myself and my loved ones as we approach every New Year, that is good health and good times.”

Emphasising his message, Slot continued: “We are still just about in the first half of the season but we are getting close to the point where everyone will have played half of their fixtures and that is a moment when we will have a clearer idea of where we are all at.

“This is why I have consistently said that judgements before this stage are not a true representation.

“It is only when each team has played one another and the fluctuations of form and fortune have evened themselves out that we will start to have a better understanding of how we are all performing.

“For this reason – and many others besides – I want to finish this first half of the campaign as strongly as we possibly can.

“No prizes will be given out during this period but as with the Champions League group, the longer you can be in and around the top positions, the stronger a platform you can give yourself to build going forward.”

Merry Christmas, Reds. Here’s to success in 2025. But first, Anfield on Boxing Day!